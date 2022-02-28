The Transgender Movement Destroys Families

Texas is looking to block gender transition procedures for minors, deeming it “child abuse,” and I couldn’t agree more.

The transgender movement has bullied so many into submission that whenever there are those brave enough to stand up and fight for sanity, I am thrilled.

Last week, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton released an opinion declaring that certain surgical procedures and puberty-blocking drug treatments “constitute child abuse when performed on minor children.”

“It is important to note that it remains medically impossible to truly change the sex of an individual because this is determined biologically at conception,” Paxton noted. “No doctor can replace a fully functioning male sex organ with a fully functioning female sex organ (or vice versa). In reality, these ‘sex change’ procedures seek to destroy a fully functioning sex organ to cosmetically create the illusion of a sex change.”

“The medical evidence does not demonstrate that children and adolescents benefit from engaging in these irreversible sterilization procedures,” Paxton wrote. “The prevalence of gender dysphoria in children and adolescents has never been estimated, and there is no scientific consensus that these sterilizing procedures and treatments even serve to benefit minor children dealing with gender dysphoria.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott followed up with a letter to Jaime Masters, the Commissioner of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, calling for a “prompt and thorough investigation” of the “gender-transitioning procedures” of minors. In addition, licensed professionals who don’t report this abuse of children could be subject to criminal penalties.

Why is this important? This isn’t just about protecting kids from the harmful effects of woke, leftist gender theory — it’s much bigger than that. Harming kids is bad enough, but like most other leftist social views, there’s a bigger endgame involved with “transgender” children, and conservative radio host and author Mark Levin touched on that at CPAC last week.

“Transgenderism isn’t socialism. Climate change can be socialism. It’s bigger than socialism. It’s an ideology, not just an economic ideology that includes socialists. And so, when you look at Critical Race Theory and the people who are behind it since the 1970s — which is anti-Martin Luther King, anti-integration, anti-judging people by their character rather than the color of their skin — when you look at this transgender movement, what do you need a transgender movement for?” he asked. “You want to lop something off? Lop it off. What do I give it damn? Want to add something? Have a party, I don’t really care.”

“But now it’s a movement. What do you mean it’s a movement?” he asked. “It’s to destroy the family,” Levin said, answering his own question. “That’s what it’s about. And to indoctrinate your children about all these things.”

Transgender ideology destroys families. It’s bad enough that adults think they can change genders with hormones and plastic surgery, but if they’re adults, that’s their choice. Allowing children to irreversibly mutilate their bodies because they’ve been brainwashed into believing that it’s possible to change genders is wrong, and we need more states to stand up to this garbage.

Officials in California denounced Texas, of course, because they’re California liberals. Not that we should care what they say or think. We can’t let the radical leftist state of California dictate America’s values. California’s influence on the nation’s social and political values inspired the saying, “as California goes, so goes the nation.” Well, it’s time for Texas to be the state that establishes America’s moral code.