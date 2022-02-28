This Video Epitomizes Biden's Entire Presidency

Joe Biden has been in Delaware this weekend, taking another break from doing the job he claimed he was capable of doing, until someone finally decided to tell him it was time to return to the White House because, you know, optics.

As Biden was on vacation all weekend and generally less available to the press during that time, he was barraged with questions from the media while he walked from Marine One back into the White House.

“Is Ukraine winning the war?” one reporter asked.

“Do you believe Putin will use nuclear weapons?” asked another.

A third reporter asked Biden if he is “worried about nuclear war.”

And Biden completely ignored them as he walked alone, wearing a mask, across the lawn and into the White House.

Joe Biden keeps proving to us that he’s a joke. If he’s not running away from his job by going to Delaware, he’s running away from the media to avoid questions. He constantly projects weakness, and I have no idea how much longer the country can tolerate this.