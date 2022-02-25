Wagging The Brandon: What the Heck Is Biden Doing?

Early Friday morning, I’m sitting with Stephen Kruiser at our CPAC condo when the news breaks that Joe Biden has made his decision for his affirmative action Supreme Court pick. There was very little shock that he selected Kentaji Brown Jackson; she was widely considered to be the frontrunner.

The announcement was expected to happen at the end of February or the first week of March, but still, the announcement stunned me.

Did anyone tell Joe Biden that there’s a war going on?

There has been much speculation that the Ukraine/Russia conflict, which is now a war, was Joe Biden’s “wag the dog” moment. His approval ratings have never recovered from his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan and have even gotten worse. But, if Biden—or let’s face it, his advisors—thought that this Ukraine/Russia situation would get Biden out of his rut, there was a gross miscalculation. Putin has played Biden like a drum, and Biden’s past claims that Putin didn’t want him to be president sound like a bad joke.

“Vladimir Putin doesn’t want me to be President,” Biden tweeted in Feb. 2020. “He doesn’t want me to be our nominee. If you’re wondering why — it’s because I’m the only person in this field who’s ever gone toe-to-toe with him.”

Fast forward to the present, when Joe Biden went from thinking imposing sanctions on Russia would prevent Putin from invading Ukraine to backtracking after the invasion began because they clearly failed to accomplish what Biden said they would.

“If I were in Office, this deadly Ukraine situation would never have happened,” Trump said Thursday. And he’s right. Biden has proven himself to be the Putin puppet that the left claimed Trump would be, but Trump would have never allowed this to happen the way Biden has.

So now there’s a war going on, and Joe Biden decides that this is the time to name his Supreme Court pick?

Could he be more transparent?

So Biden’s foreign policy is an absolute dumpster fire. His ineffective leadership might lead us into World War III, and he’s trying to change the conversation to a Supreme Court nomination battle. Does he really think this will work? The end of the current Supreme Court term is months away, Biden should have put off this announcement to at least give the appearance of being focused on preventing WWIII, instead of trying to distract the public and galvanize his base with a Supreme Court nomination battle.