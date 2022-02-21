Joe Biden's Past Rhetoric on Putin Is an Absolute Joke Today

On Monday, which also happens to be Presidents’ Day in the United States, Vladimir Putin ordered troops to Ukraine after recognizing two pro-Russian regions as independent, in an apparent pretext for invasion.

Putin has been threatening war for some time, and Joe Biden has seemingly let him, undeterred. Oh, there have been some verbal warnings, but this is Joe Biden we’re talking about here. Nothing he’s said or done to dissuade Putin has been effective.

Of course, Joe Biden may simply be letting Putin do whatever he wants. After all, he canceled the Keystone XL pipeline before waiving sanctions on the Nord Stream 2–Russia’s natural gas pipeline. Russia seems to be able to do whatever it wants with Joe Biden in the White House.

Yet, Joe Biden once claimed that he would stand up to Putin.

“Vladimir Putin doesn’t want me to be President,” Biden tweeted in February 2020. “He doesn’t want me to be our nominee. If you’re wondering why — it’s because I’m the only person in this field who’s ever gone toe-to-toe with him.”

That wasn’t the first time Biden claimed to be a tough guy who could stand up to Putin. In 2019, Biden claimed, “Putin knows that when I am president of the United States his days of tyranny and trying to intimidate the United States and those in Eastern Europe are over.”

Putin clearly missed the memo that he was supposed to be afraid of Joe Biden, and Joe Biden missed the memo that Putin isn’t intimidated by him. And why should he be, especially after Biden has spent his entire presidency kowtowing to him?

Joe Biden is a joke.