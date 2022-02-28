Biden Says Don't Worry About Nuclear War, So Start Worrying

Is nuclear war in the offing? Given Old Joe Biden’s fifty-plus-year track record of dishonesty, it may be a good deal closer than we would like to think. As PJ Media’s Matt Margolis noted, Joe ignored reporters who asked him if he was worried about nuclear war as he walked, shrunken, forlorn, and alone, endlessly across the White House lawn. Later, however, at a White House event for Black History Month, a reporter had the temerity to ask Biden, “Should Americans be worried about nuclear war?” Old Joe replied with a flat “No,” and experienced Biden watchers know what that means: start worrying.

According to CBC, Putin on Sunday “ordered the Russian defence minister and the chief of the military’s general staff to put the nuclear deterrent forces in a ‘special regime of combat duty,’ a heightened level of readiness.”

Putin explained, “Western countries aren’t only taking unfriendly actions against our country in the economic sphere, but top officials from leading NATO members made aggressive statements regarding our country.” The president of Belarus, longtime Putin client Alexander Lukashenko, noted Sunday that the stakes are very, very high and getting higher. “A great deal is being said about the banking sector. Gas, oil, SWIFT. It’s worse than war,” he said. “Russia is being pushed towards a third world war. We should be very reserved and steer clear of it. Because nuclear war is the end of everything.”

And Old Joe tells us we have nothing to worry about; this tangled mess isn’t going to come to a nuclear war. He wouldn’t lie to us, would he?

Well, actually, yes. That’s just about all he does. The record of Joe Biden’s lies goes all the way back to the Syracuse College of Law’s Dec. 1, 1965 faculty report about then-law student Joe. The report stated that Biden “used five pages from a published law review article without quotation or attribution” and recommended that he fail a legal methods course because of his plagiarism. Biden staggered out of law school ranked 76th in a class of 85, but he later proceeded to lie about how well he had done once he made up his mind to become a lawyer.

Ever since then, Biden has been a serial liar about his life experiences and has taken his dishonesty to ghastly extremes. For years, he claimed the accident that took the life of his first wife Neilia was caused by a drunk driver. The real story was that Neilia drove into the path of the oncoming truck. The driver’s daughter repeatedly asked Biden to apologize for lying about her father, who was driven into a deep depression by Biden’s public lies. Of course, Biden never apologized.

In September 1987, Biden delivered a speech that mixed class warfare rhetoric with his own experiences and those of his family. “Why is it that Joe Biden is the first in his family ever to go to a university? Why is it that my wife… is the first in her family to ever go to college? Is it because our fathers and mothers were not bright? …Is it because they didn’t work hard? My ancestors, who worked in the coal mines of northeast Pennsylvania and would come after 12 hours and play football for four hours? It’s because they didn’t have a platform on which to stand.”

Those weren’t really Biden’s family’s experiences. He had lifted all this from a speech by British Labour leader Neil Kinnock, who had said: “Why am I the first Kinnock in a thousand generations to be able to get to university? Was it because our predecessors were thick? Does anybody really think that they didn’t get what we had because they didn’t have the talent or the strength or the endurance or the commitment? Of course not. It was because there was no platform upon which they could stand.”

That lie torpedoed Biden’s 1988 presidential campaign. But when Biden claimed in February 2020 that he had been arrested in South Africa while trying to visit Nelson Mandela in prison, the establishment media yawned, and his presidential campaign, such as it was, went lumbering on.

Then there are the innumerable lies Biden has told since he started pretending to be president. He has claimed that “Defund the Police” is a Republican initiative, that there would be no vaccine mandate, that election integrity laws represented the return of Jim Crow, that no significant number of Americans were left behind in Afghanistan, and so very much more.

Biden has lied so often, and with such ease, that when he says we shouldn’t worry about nuclear war with Russia, we should all start checking around for the nearest fallout shelter.