The Top Ten Lies of Joe Biden in 2021

So many lies…

Really, there were so many lies by Biden and his administration this year that it’s hard to pare them down to just ten. Nevertheless, I’ve done my best to compile ten of the most significant ones.

Last year, in the wake of George Floyd’s death, the supposedly centrist Joe Biden embraced defunding the police. He wasn’t alone; more than half of Democrats support defunding the police. However, it’s a wildly unpopular position that has politically damaged the Democratic Party—especially after violent crime surged. To contain the damage, the White House tried to claim that it’s not the Democrats who want to defund the police but the Republican Party. It was the political equivalent of “I know you are, but what am I?”

9. Trump’s tax cuts only benefited the rich.

The left has been accusing Republicans of only cutting taxes for the rich forever. Joe Biden even insisted that only the top 1% benefit from Trump’s tax cuts. However, according to IRS data, the middle class benefited the most from the Trump tax cuts.

8. COVID vaccine lies

During a CNN town hall event in February, Joe Biden falsely claimed that no COVID vaccines were available when he took office. “It’s one thing about the vaccine – which we didn’t have when we came into office – but a vaccinator, how do you get the vaccine into someone’s arm? You need the needle, you need the mechanisms to be able to get it in,” Biden said. “Now, we have made significant strides [in] increasing the number of vaccinators.”

Biden actually inherited two vaccines authorized for emergency use by the FDA, and a third was authorized soon after. But his lies didn’t stop there. The Biden administration tried to claim that they didn’t inherit a vaccine distribution plan, or, as Joe Biden said, the vaccine distribution plan left by the Trump administration was “in worse shape than we anticipated or expected.” However, according to those familiar with the program, the Biden administration inherited a vaccine distribution plan from the Trump administration and used it. Biden also falsely claimed Trump “failed to order enough” vaccines, even though Trump had ordered enough vaccine doses to vaccinate 60% of Americans before Biden took office.

7. Rachel Levine is the “first female four-star admiral” of the USPHS.

In October, the Biden administration announced that Rachel Levine was named the “first-ever female four-star admiral” of the U.S. Public Health Services (USPHS) Commissioned Corps even though he is 100% male, right down to his DNA. So he is not a female. He may have grown his hair out and changed his name to a woman’s name, but that doesn’t make him a female.

6. His spending plans won’t “add a penny” to the deficit.

One of the more hilarious lies of Joe Biden’s this year was his repeated assurance that his huge social spending plans would “cost zero dollars,” was “fully paid for,” and “wouldn’t add a penny to the deficit.” It simply wasn’t true. In fact, according to a recent CBO analysis, Biden’s plan would add $3 trillion to the deficit.

Biden also claimed that no one earning less than $400,000 a year would pay more in taxes under his tax plan, which turned out to be untrue.

5. Biden promised there’d be no vaccine mandate.

In September, Joe Biden announced he would impose a vaccine mandate on private businesses with over 100 employees. This mandate came despite past assurances that he didn’t think vaccines should be mandatory.

“No, I don’t think it should be mandatory. I wouldn’t demand it be mandatory,” Biden said last December. “But I would do everything in my power — just like I don’t think masks have to be made mandatory nationwide — I will do everything in my power as president of the United States to encourage people to do the right thing. And when they do it, demonstrate that it matters.”

The White House affirmed this position this summer when White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that vaccine mandates are “not the role” of the federal government.

4. The Georgia election integrity law is Jim Crow 2.0.

The 2020 election exposed significant shortcomings in our election integrity, and Georgia was one state that sought to fix those with new legislation. Biden called the law Jim Crow 2.0 and made several false claims about the law. For example, he claimed the law ended voting at five o’clock, making it impossible for working people to vote after work. Not even the Washington Post was able to cover for Biden’s lies.

3. Denying the border crisis

Joe Biden inherited a country with a secure southern border. Illegal border crossings plummeted during the Trump administration—an undeniable result of Trump’s zero-tolerance policy for illegal immigrants. The border wall also proved to be successful in blocking illegal crossings. But things changed when Biden took office, and the number of illegal border crossings skyrocketed to six times what the Obama administration deemed crisis-level. Even Barack Obama’s DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson said that things are out of control and Biden must do something about it.

Yet Biden and his administration have refused to admit there is a crisis at all.

2. The number of Americans left behind in Afghanistan

When Joe Biden withdrew from Afghanistan, he left Americans behind. How many Americans? Initially, Biden claimed about 100-200 were left behind. In the last week of August, a leaked State Department cable revealed that Americans represented less than 17% of the evacuated people. One U.S. official told the Daily Caller that an estimated 8,000 Americans would still be in the country after troops left. Sure enough, as the weeks passed, the number of Americans the Biden administration admitted were stuck in the now Taliban-controlled country kept going up, not down.

1. Biden would “shut down the virus.”

Throughout his campaign, Joe Biden promised that he had a plan to get COVID under control. “I’m going to shut down the virus,” he said repeatedly. Throughout his presidency, he’s hyped his plan to end the pandemic, and he even declared our “independence from COVID” on Independence Day. But cases have surged since then, and now more Americans have died on his watch than under Trump. This week he conceded defeat when he declared there was “no federal solution” to the pandemic and that it would be solved “at the state level.”