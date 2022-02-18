The Morning Briefing: The Limbaugh Legacy Is Still the Heart of Conservative Media

Top O’ the Briefing

As every consumer of conservative media is aware, yesterday marked the one-year anniversary of the death of Rush Limbaugh. The time seemed to go by all-too-quickly even though Joe Biden managed to also make 2021 feel like the longest year in human history.

There were numerous touching retrospectives about Limbaugh yesterday — we had three here at PJ Media alone — and it was nice to reminisce. Megan’s post shared an encouraging sentiment from Rush’s wife:

When asked what Rush would think about the last year, Kathryn didn’t hesitate. “I think he would be rather furious,” she said. “He would be upset with the United States not being as strong as it has been and should be. I know he would say it’s not time to panic.” At that point in the interview, Fox News cut to Rush saying on his program, “Well, it’s never time to panic, folks. It is never, ever going to be time to give up on our country. It’ll never be time to give up on the United States. It’ll never be time to give up on yourself.”

While I don’t often let politics get to me these days, I have to admit that the current situation in the White House makes it difficult to come by positivity at times.

Chris shared a story about Rush’s inspiring role in his career:

I’ve always known I loved writing, but Rush helped me realize that I could use my writing talent to talk about conservatism. Rush showed me that I can use humor just as easily as I can be serious, yet be equally convincing either way. Because of Rush’s inspiration (at least in part), I began writing here at PJ Media in 2011. I’ve also been blessed to turn writing for PJ Media into a full-time job.

All the trips down Memory Lane got me thinking about the journey we’ve all been on in conservative media.

When I first began writing about liberal bias in the mainstream media Fox News was only a few years old and not even giving a hint of the powerhouse it would become. Back in the early days, Rush Limbaugh was conservative media. There were some other voices on talk radio but we all knew who the big dog was. The blogosphere (Remember when we called it that?) didn’t really exist. On the one side, there were the liars in print media and at the network news organizations.

On the other, there was Rush Limbaugh.

Even after Rush had become very successful, it still would have been impossible to envision the explosion in conservative media that we’re experiencing now. Heck, this was hard to see even back in 2009. However, where we are at now is all directly traceable back to what Rush Limbaugh willed conservative political talk radio to become.

We all owe a debt of gratitude to Rush Limbaugh and continued thanks to him for all that is to come because, even though he’s gone, it’s his legacy that keeps this engine chugging.

