Look! Another Issue Dems Want to Sweep Under the Rug Until After the Midterms

It never ceases to amaze me how Democrats always feel like they can’t show their true colors until after an election.

With their party expected to take a huge beating at the ballot box in November, Democrats fighting tough battles to save their careers are distancing themselves from the unpopular Joe Biden as well as key issues in their party platform. House Democrats are actually being advised to deny supporting amnesty and open borders, critical race theory, or defunding the police in order to salvage their campaigns.

And yet, there’s still another issue Democrats won’t touch with a ten-foot pole, either … at least, not until after the midterms. You know, when it’s safer.

That issue is gun control.

Despite Joe Biden calling for more gun control legislation, members of his party have “little appetite” for pursuing it before November, reports The Hill. Two gun control measures passed the House in March of 2021, but have gathered dust in the Senate since.

And with good reason: it’s a political loser for them. Most adults want existing laws to be enforced, not new laws to be passed.

Even Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke, who once boasted, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15,” now says that he’s “not interested in taking anything from anyone.”

And Democrats really think we don’t know what they’re doing.