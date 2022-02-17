Memorial for NYC Asian Woman Murdered in Chinatown is Vandalized

A memorial to Christina Yuna Lee, the woman murdered after a homeless man followed her into her apartment and stabbed her 40 times, was vandalized. The memorial, which was outside of her former apartment, was destroyed.

ABC7:

“We are angry and we are saddened,” landlord Brian Chin said. A memorial was shattered in a community already shattered by the killing of Christina Yuna Lee. “They targeted her memorial,” Chin said. Chin found the remnants in front of the Chrystie Street building Wednesday morning. “The street of full of smashed glass, candles knocked over, the signs were ripped off, flowers were scattered over the sidewalk,” Chin said. Chin immediately cleaned it up the damage that was left behind. “We retaped the signs to the trees, we wrote new messages, we replaced candles, we placed more flowers,” Chin said.

Former NYPD Commissioner Howard Safir blasted New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg for allowing Assamad Nash, a homeless man who had been arrested 5 times in the last year for various offenses, including assaulting a subway rider, to walk free due to liberal bail policies.

Fox News:

“You have a district attorney who has made it clear that he’s not going to prosecute criminals, that he is more involved in social justice than justice for criminals. We have a no-bail law which lets people out. I just noticed in the paper this morning a shoplifter arrested 167 times. That just points out what’s wrong with the criminal justice system when somebody is arrested 167 times and is out on the street. We need to reform bail and make sure that judges can hold people in jail if they’re a danger to the community.”

Related: Heartless Psaki Laughs at Report on Violent Crime Victims

Safir had specific ideas about how to battle the violence.

“We have to go back to what made New York the safest large city in America in the late 90s and 2000s. We have to go back to stop, question and frisk. We have to go back to that sort of policing. We have to restore qualified immunity to police officers so they’re not afraid to do their jobs. We have to go back to what worked and it’s not working now. And if we don’t change things, New York is going to go right back to the bad old days of the 70s and 80s.”

That’s exactly where New York is headed. However, those policies are controversial, and some policies, like “stop and frisk,” have been declared unconstitutional.

But Safir is talking less about specifics and more about an attitude on the part of the police and the politicians who are supposed to have their backs. There must be less tolerance for violence no matter what color the perpetrator.

Otherwise, New York will become as unlivable as Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco are getting to be.