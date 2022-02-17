Number of Illegals Crossing the Border Drops in January

The number of illegal aliens looking to cross the southern border of the United States in January dropped 14% from December figures. While this drop represented the second-biggest decline during Biden’s presidency, the 153,941 apprehensions last month were the highest for any January on record.

More than half of those arrested at the border were immediately deported to their home countries thanks to the Trump-era Title 42 emergency order. Title 42 was put in place in March of 2020 by Trump as a pandemic measure to stop the spread of COVID.

CBS News:

Another 75,455 migrants were processed under regular immigration procedures, which means they are either placed in expedited deportation proceedings, taken to long-term detention centers or released to continue their civil immigration court cases in U.S. communities, the statistics show. In January, CBP officials released 46,186 migrants and deported or returned 6,775 migrants under U.S. immigration law. Unlike those subjected to the Title 42 policy, migrants processed under immigration law are allowed to request asylum as a way to prevent their deportation.

Despite the crisis at the border, many Democrats are agitating for Biden to end Title 42 restrictions and allow everyone to come in. Some groups. like the ACLU, have sued the Biden administration to rescind Title 42, but you have to think Biden is relieved that it’s still in place.

New York Times: