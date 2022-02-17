Number of Illegals Crossing the Border Drops in January

The number of illegal aliens looking to cross the southern border of the United States in January dropped 14% from December figures. While this drop represented the second-biggest decline during Biden’s presidency, the 153,941 apprehensions last month were the highest for any January on record.
More than half of those arrested at the border were immediately deported to their home countries thanks to the Trump-era Title 42 emergency order. Title 42 was put in place in March of 2020 by Trump as a pandemic measure to stop the spread of COVID.
Another 75,455 migrants were processed under regular immigration procedures, which means they are either placed in expedited deportation proceedings, taken to long-term detention centers or released to continue their civil immigration court cases in U.S. communities, the statistics show.
In January, CBP officials released 46,186 migrants and deported or returned 6,775 migrants under U.S. immigration law. Unlike those subjected to the Title 42 policy, migrants processed under immigration law are allowed to request asylum as a way to prevent their deportation.
Despite the crisis at the border, many Democrats are agitating for Biden to end Title 42 restrictions and allow everyone to come in. Some groups. like the ACLU, have sued the Biden administration to rescind Title 42, but you have to think Biden is relieved that it’s still in place.
From President Biden’s first day in office last January through the end of December, the administration used the public health rule to turn away migrants at the southern border more than one million times, representing about 55 percent of encounters, according to government data. Over the same time period, border officials encountered nearly 2 million migrants along the southern border and allowed more than 458,000, or 23 percent of them, to enter the country and try to persuade an immigration judge to let them stay.
The result has been a confusing and chaotic approach to border security. Whether someone is permitted to stay in the United States at least temporarily or is turned back immediately under the public health rule can vary day by day or even hour by hour, as well as from one border crossing to the next.
That’s nearly 2 million total encounters in one year with tens of thousands more slipping into the country illegally.
Democrats in Congress are itching to fling open the gates and allow for unlimited immigration. One hundred Democrats sent a letter to Biden bemoaning the policy’s impact on blacks, including Haitians who are forced to return to war-torn, poverty-stricken Haiti.
“It is time to undo the United States’ draconian immigration policies, particularly policies introduced under the Trump Administration, such as the use of Title 42, that circumvent our humanitarian obligations,” the lawmakers wrote.
These Democrats are so in love with themselves and their self-reverential “humanitarian” policies that they don’t care who gets hurt or who pays the price.
Inevitably, it’s American citizens and American taxpayers who bear the burden of the Democrat’s “humanitarian vision.”