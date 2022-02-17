Podcasts
'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #31: Comedian John Mulrooney Drops by for An Impromptu Guest Set

By Stephen Kruiser Feb 17, 2022 8:25 PM ET

This is a fun, different type of episode. Unexpected guests, surprising turns in conversations, and — most importantly — VEGAS BABY.

Kevin is performing at the Laugh Factory in Las Vegas this week and he’s on the bill with — NOT KIDDING — two other conservative comics. Headliner John Mulrooney happened to drop by KDJ’s room while we were recording and ended up staying for most of the episode. We took some deep dives on the vax Nazis, the government’s plans for we subversive types, and the fact that they’re not going to be able to shut us up.

If I weren’t traveling to CPAC next week I’d be on a plane to Vegas to hang out with these guys for a few days.

We had a lot of fun with this even though we hit some serious subjects. Good surprises are few and far between these days and we’d like to thank John for hanging with us.

Kevin and I are going to try and record from a bar at CPAC next week. If we’re not in Disney jail, of course.

Enjoy!

