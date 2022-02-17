Suspect Accused of Trying to Assassinate Louisville Mayoral Candidate Bailed Out By BLM

It pays to have friends in high places.

And if you’re Quintez Brown, the black activist accused of trying to assassinate a white Democratic candidate for mayor in Louisville, it helps that those friends have deep pockets too.

Brown took several shots at Louisville Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg on Tuesday and was arrested a short time afterward. His bail was set at $100,000. In retrospect, it wasn’t enough.

Brown was bailed out by the local Black Lives Matter chapter and the radical left Louisville Community Bail Fund. The Bail Fund was founded by local BLM activist and chapter President Chanelle Helm.

The $100,000 cashiers check has been officially given to the clerks office to pay for @BLMLouisville activist Quintez Brown’s release. @LouCommBailFund is paying. Brown is accused of shooting at Louisville mayoral candidate @RunWithCraig. pic.twitter.com/5BMdW2hpfm — Rachel DrozeTV (@RachelDrozeTV) February 16, 2022

