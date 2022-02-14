The Morning Briefing: Durham Finally Stops Teasing, Reminds Us Hillary Is a Crook

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. People reveal their true natures when the free doughnut demand exceeds supply.

Despite the best efforts of the NFL to ruin the Super Bowl by sucking up to non-football fans, the game was still rather good. Yeah, I’m the guy who still watches it for the football. And I know that most conservatives are all “Harumph!” and outragey about the NFL these days but I won’t even pretend that I can quit football. Or that I want to.

There are important hills to die on and being irritated with Roger Goodell isn’t one of them.

I have spoken. Or written.

John Durham has been doing his special counsel thing seemingly since Richard Nixon was in office. There has been a lot of teasing so far, but no getting to second base.

Well, things are finally heating up. Matt:

Lawyers for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign paid a technology company to “infiltrate” servers that belonged to Trump Tower and, later, the Trump White House “for the purpose of gathering derogatory information about Donald Trump,” according to a motion filed Friday by Special Counsel John Durham.

Echoing Gomer Pyle: Surprise, surprise, surprise.

The more we have found out about the Great Russia Collusion Hoax, the closer to the top of the Democratic party it has gotten. Now it’s hitting the Mao-jacketed gargoyle who has been hovering up there for decades.

The thing about Hillary is that she’s very good at keeping her hands clean while making everyone around her get theirs as filthy as possible. This is real bombshell stuff here. Rick had a nice summation of the news:

Durham is saying that the Democratic candidate for president in 2016 engaged in a criminal conspiracy to infiltrate the opposition’s most sensitive, compartmentalized information and tried to manipulate data and information to politically damage her opponent.

Rick also notes that the story isn’t getting a lot of coverage from the propagandists in the mainstream media. Of course, the MSM played an integral part in the creation and perpetuation of the collusion nonsense, so they’re heavily implicated in any wrongdoing.

Guess who isn’t being quiet about it?

From another post of Matt’s:

Donald Trump is accusing the Clinton Campaign of treason following reports that Special Counsel John Durham found evidence of the campaign paying a technology company to infiltrate servers at the White House and look for evidence linking Trump to Russia. “The latest pleading from Special Counsel Robert Durham provides indisputable evidence that my campaign and presidency were spied on by operatives paid by the Hillary Clinton Campaign in an effort to develop a completely fabricated connection to Russia,” Trump said in a statement Saturday evening. “This is a scandal far greater in scope and magnitude than Watergate and those who were involved in and knew about this spying operation should be subject to criminal prosecution.”

He’s right, this is a much bigger deal than Watergate, especially since this was the genesis of what the Democrats and their flying monkeys in the MSM would use to try and undermine the legitimacy of Trump’s presidency after their precious Hillary lost.

Hillary Clinton is such an awful human being and candidate that she couldn’t even win while cheating. Again though, it’s tough to make anything stick to her or her, um, husband.

They’re very accomplished criminals.

Let’s hope Durham gives this the pitbull treatment.

Everything Isn’t Awful

This is Dillon. He's eight. One day, he decided to write a story and stick it in his library's shelves. The library loved it so much that they gave it a barcode and now there's a one year wait list to sign it out. pic.twitter.com/Iw3HlF6OvA — Goodable (@Goodable) February 11, 2022

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Tired of High Gas Prices? Biden Will ‘Work Like the Devil’ to Bring Them Down (SPOILER: He’s Lying)

Popularity of Leaders in the West Is Tanking – Could the Globalist Project Be Over?

The Canadian Dilemma in a Nutshell

They seem super stable. Because Fact-Checking Satire Is Not Enough, Now the Corporate Media Fact-Checks Memes

INTERVIEW: Senate Candidate and Former New England Patriots Player Jake Bequette Slams Biden on the Border

Adele Smacks Down Critics, Says ‘We Love Being F***ing Females’

Leftist Economists Discover What’s Wrong with Biden’s Economy: You

Um…Pelosi Says ‘Defund the Police’ is Not the Policy of the Democratic Party. Yes, Really.

Judge Blocks Key Biden Executive Order on Climate Change

DURHAM: Clinton Campaign Sought to Link Trump to Russia by Infiltrating Trump Tower, White House Servers

Trump Accuses Clinton Camp of Treason After Durham Revelations

The Media Blackout of Durham’s Bombshell Report Alleging Clinton Campaign ‘Infiltrated’ Trump Tower

The CDC Data Nobody Is Talking About Raises Urgent Questions for Bureaucrats

Anti-CCP Enes Kanter Freedom Traded by the Celtics, Waived by the Houston Rockets

America’s Dumbest Bartender Alert. AOC Says It’s ‘Inevitable’ That Texas Will Turn Blue

Did Hillary’s Campaign Plant Fabricated Evidence to Frame Trump?

Trump Son-in-Law Jared Kushner Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize (Again)

Bill Maher Says Trudeau Sounds Like Hitler, and He’s Right

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Is Trying to Change the World Using Other People’s Money

Democrats Will Pivot to a ‘Return to Normalcy’ in Biden’s State of the Union Speech

Questions Raised About Bob Saget’s Death: ‘Something Doesn’t Make Sense’

Biden and Putin Speak as U.S. Orders Evacuation of Embassy in Kyiv

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. Military Diversity, Inclusion and Equity (DIE) Lives Up To its Acronym

Democrats Continue to Go After Each Other on Build Back Better

Nancy Pelosi Actually Thinks Dems Can ‘Forget History’ and Win the Midterm Elections

NBC Addresses Poor Olympic Ratings, Sort Of

Hero Manhattan judge sends teen armed robbery suspect to jail

NY Times’ attorney introduces some odd claims into his closing argument

Media rebrands Ottawa truckers as the “Canadian far right.”

AZ Senate candidate says lefties “feigning outrage” over new gunslinging ad

The left’s double standard on photo IDs

Woman says she shot, killed estranged boyfriend after he broke into her home

Biden Talks NFL, Super Bowl and Manages to Accidentally Skewer Eric Garcetti

They Never Stop: ‘Leading Scientists’ Warn New COVID Variants Could Cause ‘Far Higher Number of Deaths’

The New York Times Exposes Media Hypocrisy as It Echoes Tom Cotton in Call to End Trucker Protest

Here’s a reminder that kids in Los Angeles will have to wear masks when they go to school tomorrow ‘at all times’

NRCC ad hits Joe Biden on inflation ahead of the Super Bowl

Ted Cruz calls out AOC’s mask hypocrisy in her creepy dance video

VIP

Here’s What Biden Is Forgetting About “Peace Through Strength”

Democrats’ Antipathy for Parental Rights Could Fuel GOP Wave

Mickey Guyton Says Her Singing National Anthem at Super Bowl Is ‘Huge Moment for Black People’

The Democrats’ Laughable 2024 Bench

A Gigantic COVID Revision Is Coming – Don’t Let the Biden Administration Get Away With it

Around the Interwebz

#RIP. Ivan Reitman Dies: ‘Ghostbusters’ Director Was 75

A rocket is still set to slam into the Moon next month — but it may not be from SpaceX after all

7 Ways Dating in the Past Was Terrible

Bee Me

Hillary Clinton Asked To Leave Costco After Repeatedly Accusing Sample Lady Of Being A Russian Asset https://t.co/G6UAE7bhSW — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 13, 2022

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery