According to a motion filed Friday by Special Counsel John Durham, lawyers for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign paid a technology company to “infiltrate” servers that belonged to Trump Tower and, later, the Trump White House “for the purpose of gathering derogatory information about Donald Trump.”

Indicted Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussman, who was the subject of the aforementioned filing, has already been accused of making a false statement to the FBI by telling them he wasn’t representing any client when he presented evidence to them alleging a link between Donald Trump and Russian bank Alfa Bank.

Slate, a left-wing website, reported on the alleged connection between Trump and Alfa Bank on Oct. 31, 2016 — days before the presidential election. The story claims that a group of computer scientists had sought to determine “whether hackers were interfering with the Trump campaign” (cute story) and unexpectedly found “evidence” of communication between Trump and Alfa Bank. The Clinton campaign jumped on the story, releasing a statement in response to it the same day, insisting this “evidence” could be “the most direct link yet between Donald Trump and Moscow.”:

Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank. pic.twitter.com/8f8n9xMzUU — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 1, 2016

But, according to a report from Washington Times in Oct. 2021, two cybersecurity firms say that Alfa Bank was hacked to give the appearance of communicating with Trump’s server. A lawsuit from Alfa Bank says that hackers allegedly “sent fabricated Domain Name System (DNS) digital queues to Trump domain ‘mail.trump-email.com’ to make it look like they were communicating with Alfa servers.”

This claim was supported by the FBI’s own conclusion that there was no communication between Trump and Alfa Bank.

Related: Durham Indictment: Trump ‘Dossier’ Starts With Hillary PR Guy Who Worked With Man He Thought Was Russian FSB Agent

If the Clinton campaign hired a technology company to “infiltrate” servers that belonged to Trump Tower, is it possible that the same company also hacked Alfa Bank to make it look like they were communicating with Trump?

The Clinton campaign was certainly quick to release a statement on the Slate story — exactly three hours after it had been published. Did they know the story was coming? Were they behind it, and the fake evidence?