The Democrats' Laughable 2024 Bench

Democrats play the long game. With the midterms bearing down on them like a red tsunami of devastation, they are doubtless already hard at work on their next opportunity to seize national power: the 2024 general election. They’ve spent decades centralizing power in the nation’s Capitol and its myriad agencies, and they’ll do whatever it takes to hold on holding onto that authoritarian apparatus.

There’s just one problem: they haven’t got a single attractive candidate to run for the White House.

The Republicans have so many great options, it will be hard to choose just two for the ticket. President DeSantis has a nice ring to it, don’t you think? Other Republicans easily spring to mind — Mike Pence, Kristi Noem, Ted Cruz, Tim Scott, and Ric Grenell, to name a few — as well as the numerous CEOs who served in the Trump administration — Rex Tillerson, Andrew Puzder, Wilbur Ross, and Sonny Perdue, for example. President Trump showed America that a leader with actual real-world business experience is far superior to a career politician. And speaking of Trump, he’s favored to win should he become the Republican candidate in 2024.

Quick! Off the top of your head, try to name a viable Democrat candidate who could draw the kind of widespread, solid support needed to win a general election in our fairly evenly divided country.

You can’t, can you? Me either, so I turned to some of the Left’s media thought leaders for guidance. Here are a few of the sad options that they think might actually be electable:

Kamala Harris

She’s got name recognition and incumbency on her side! … and that’s about it. Her negatives are numerous but chief among them is her superpower of being intensely unlikeable. No one wants to hear this voice another second longer than is necessary:

Pete Buttigieg

The young, handsome Mayor of Smallville boasts several characteristics that hearken back to traditional America’s optimistic mid-century days. But these features are overruled by his negatives. Namely, he’s clearly been in over his head since he was first sworn in as Mayor of South Bend, Ind. Since then, his advancement within the Democrat party has been nakedly due to his sexual orientation. Last year, Americans staring at bare shelves and record inflation were expected to coo approvingly while U.S. Secretary of Transportation Buttigieg took a month and a half off to bond with babies he didn’t birth, rather than do his job and address the nation’s supply chain disaster. Pass.

Elizabeth Warren

This haggard retread will be a whopping 75 years old in 2024. Also, the chances of her being able to overcome her well-known proclivity for dishonesty is near zero. The fact that her most infamous lie involved profitting off pretending to be an “indigenous” American will turn off the Dems’ crucial minority voters, too. She has no chance.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

True story: over the past couple years, when I’m out in public, I’ve come to recognize a certain facial expression I often see. It’s usually made by grown men and can be best described as incredulousness — sort of like the face Tucker Carlson makes when he’s watching clips of something both moronic and evil. Men (and some women) make this face when they’re looking at their phone or tablet or laptop or a TV. I’ve learned from experience that this is the expression people make when they watch a video clip of AOC talking.

Beyond the few ignorant recent college grads who fall for her incomprehensible babble, Americans will not vote for this woman.

Cory Booker

Democrats value Cory Booker for his African-Americanism, but there’s little else to reccomend him. There’s plenty to devalue his effectivenes as a candidate, though. Booker buffoonery highlights include New Jersey corruption allegations and his deeply embarrassing “I am Spartacus” moment:

Gretchen Whitmer

I can’t believe Democrats would even entertain this option, but she is appearing on their speculative lists. Whitmer achieved fame as Governor of Michigan during her control-freak COVID-19 crackdown, when she went so far as to ban sales of seeds and gardening supplies, lest her locked-down subject were able to dig a garden while they were stuck at home. Her name even sounds like “witch.” Good luck with this pick, Dems.

Stacey Abrams

Abrams is best known for identifying as Governor of Georgia. Unfortunately for her, Democrats are pushing super-hard to pass sweeping right-to-cheat election reforms, which they’ve tied to their Jan. 6 inquisition, which they’ve tied to their “Big Lie” narrative (their name for claims or even impure thoughts that the 2020 election was less than fair). Abrams’s claim to fame — complaining her election was stolen — won’t play in this environment.

Also, this little faux pas didn’t help:

Stacey Abrams is mask-less while all the children around her suffer. This is child abuse. pic.twitter.com/48tX3PyKTI — Jake Evans (@JakeEvansGA) February 6, 2022

Roy Cooper

This one probably has a better shot than the others; he has actual executive experience by virtue of being a governor — a governor of a red state, at that. Cooper even seems well-liked, with a current +14 approval spread on his Real Clear Politics running average.

But Cooper doesn’t stand a chance of getting the nod from DNC apparatchiks:

If I had to make a prediction, I’d say the Democrats will pull a smooth-talking, Ivy League-educated minor politician of a pleasing ethnic-gender-oritentation mix out of their hat and launch a full-court campaign that sends tingles up the legs of journalists.

And who knows? It could work. How many of us had ever heard of Junior Senator Barack Obama (D-Ill.) before 2012?