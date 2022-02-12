Adele Smacks Down Critics, Says ‘We Love Being F***ing Females'

The woke mob went into full gear earlier this week after Adele won the Artist of the Year award at the 2022 BRIT Awards and dared to express pride for being a woman.

The award had, until recently, been two separate awards, Best Male Artist and Best Female Artist. But, you know, the woke nut jobs always get their way, this time by having one gender-neutral award.

“I understand why the name of this award has changed,” Adele said. “But I really love being a woman and being a female artist — I do! I’m really proud of us, I really, really am.”

While it seems most people agree with her (the audience cheered), the woke gatekeepers of pop culture seemed ready to cancel Adele for being a “trans-exclusionary radical feminist,” or a TERF, which is basically someone who believes that men can’t become women or vice versa.

Adele, however, seems to be taking the criticism in stride and has doubled down on her previous statement while making a surprise appearance at London’s Heaven nightclub during an LGBTQ-friendly amateur stripping competition. During the event, she addressed the BRIT Awards fallout while choosing the winner of the contest.

“I’m going to go with my girl! I know I’ve had a lot of s**t the last couple of days,” Adele said. “You were great but … don’t we love being females, don’t we love being a f***ing female, don’t we?” she continued. “I pick her, 100 percent. F***ing sexy, f***ing beautiful, f***ing lovely, confident with all these f***ing men around. Yes, s***, we love being females, don’t we?”

It’s good to see Adele not backing down. Fellow Brit J.K. Rowling has been the target of the woke mob for a few years now and has even received death threats for having the audacity to believe that men can’t become women or vice versa.