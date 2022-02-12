INTERVIEW: Senate Candidate and Former New England Patriots Player Jake Bequette Slams Biden on the Border

Jake Bequette is used to tackling people on the football field, but now he wants to tackle issues in Washington D.C. The former New England Patriots tight end and Iraq War veteran is now running for Senate in Arkansas, with hopes of beating incumbent Republican John Boozman in the primary election. Bequette talked with Cameron Arcand about the southern border, foreign policy, and his time in professional football.

Note: this interview has been edited for length, grammar, and clarity.

Cameron Arcand: What are some of the biggest issues right now that your state is facing, and what do you think are some of the solutions to tackle those problems in the Senate?

Jake Bequette: I think the foremost issue that is frustrating many Republicans in Arkansas and conservatives all across the country is that there’s a deep divide between the grassroots — the base, the voters — and the establishment and invisible Republicans who far too often represent those good people. Part of the reason why I’m running is that we have way too many career politicians in the Republican Party who simply refuse to stand up and fight for key issues that really matter. This is not a single-issue campaign. I’m running to secure our Southern border. Every state is a border state under the Biden administration. I talk to county sheriffs in Arkansas every single week; the amount of fentanyl, human traffickers, and terrorists that are coming across our border affects every state in this country.

I’m running to rein in the out-of-control spending. That has been a problem in the establishment wings of both parties. We just crossed $30 trillion in debt. I’m a young candidate, and I’ll be 33 years old on Primary Day. That’s May 24. This is an issue for my generation and, tragically, generations to follow even me, because the career politicians in both parties have kicked a can down the road and have sold out future generations for the ease of their reelections and to give pork to their constituencies back in their home states. The one thing that I think separates me from my opponent at the very threshold is that I understand the nature of the fight that we’re in as a country.

This is not the battles of the 1980s between Reagan and Tip O’Neil, who were haggling over corporate tax rates. We’re fighting over fundamental issues about what kind of a country we’re going to be. Are we going to teach our children, grandchildren, schoolchildren, [that] this country, America, is evil? Those children should hate themselves and hate other people simply because of the color of their skin? Are we going to allow the radical left to take over every single American institution as they’ve taken over the media, as they’ve taken over college campuses, as they’re beginning to take over even culturally conservative, traditionally conservative institutions like the military and professional sports leagues? I think the people of Arkansas and conservatives across the country are crying out for younger, bolder, more dynamic leaders. And I’m going to answer that call.

CA: After you left football, you enlisted in the military and served for a few years. Something that’s been really, been hurting the country lately but we haven’t really heard about it too much … is the Afghanistan withdrawal. As someone who’s a military guy, what are your thoughts on that withdrawal? And then in that same vein, maybe also touch on this current military situation that’s developing in Eastern Europe as well. What do you think the role of the United States military should be in the Biden era?

JB: As a former platoon leader in the 101st Airborne Division, it made me very angry to see this debacle. Joe Biden is a weak and feckless Commander in Chief, and that was on display for not only our military and our country at large, but also for our enemies around the world. As I said at the time, as upsetting as it was to see so many brave American troops be killed and civilians and American citizens left behind, it made the world more dangerous going forward because the Chinese, Russians, the Iranians, North Koreans — our enemies around the world — they see a weak Commander in Chief and they’re always going to keep pressing. I think we’re seeing that in Eastern Europe, we’re seeing that with more aggressive actions that the Chinese are taking in the South China Sea, we’re seeing that with the Iranians, North Koreans making advances in their nuclear weapons programs. And, in a larger sense, I’m someone who believes that we should secure our own borders before we focus on military adventurism in Eastern Europe.

CA: I want to switch gears a little bit and ask you about a big part of your campaign branding, which has to do with the time when you played professional football. You played for the New England Patriots, and in college, you played for the Arkansas Razorbacks. What was the skillset that you learned playing professional football and how do you think that will apply to serving in the United States Senate? That’s a pretty big jump there.

JB: Sports was great preparation for my military career and I believe it’s great preparation for politics because sports teach you some amazing lessons of leadership, especially when you have the honor of being with some of the all-time great coaches like Bill Belichick and players like Tom Brady. But in a more fundamental sense, sports is the ultimate meritocracy. I think that’s the values of America, that people have always seen manifest themselves in the sports world. Also, people from diverse backgrounds come together, work together, striving towards common goals. Americans love competitive greatness. They love excellence. I was blessed to be a part of the Super Bowl championship team, and there’s a reason why American sports teams called their championships “World Champions.”

I think one thing that America culturally has always identified with in sports is those values they see as fundamentally being American values.

I think we have to get back to a culture of service in D.C. I truly believe in the Founders’ vision. Those men, when they signed that declaration, they truly were pledging their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor. Even though they were victorious in the revolution, many of those men lost those things — they lost their lives, they lost their fortunes. We have to get back to that; we need to have a younger, bold, more dynamic group of conservatives who represent the people of Arkansas and the American people in D.C. God willing, I’ll be a part of that movement.

CA: Now on a lighter note … you did mention Tom Brady. Can I get a very quick reaction to his retirement?

JB: It was a bit surprising. Tom, he always said that they had to carry him off the field. It was surprising to see him go out essentially at the top of his game. He was in the MVP conversation. He led the league in passing yards and passing touchdowns this year. He’s in great physical shape. I wouldn’t put it past him to make a comeback. He’s such a competitor at his core and, just like Michael Jordan, couldn’t quite step away after what seemed like a perfect retirement. I wouldn’t put it past him to come back, but he’s competitive, the ultimate teammate. It was a privilege to be his teammate.