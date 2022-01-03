Former White House Official and U.S. Army Vet Jumps Into Crucial Pennsylvania Race

Republicans’ hopes of keeping the U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania may soon improve.

David McCormick stepped down from his role as executive officer at Bridgewater Associates Monday to run for the open Keystone State seat that will be vacated by retiring Sen. Pat Toomey.

Bridgewater Associates Chief Executive Officer David McCormick plans to step down from his role to run for an open United States Senate seat in Pennsylvania, the world's largest hedge fund said Monday.

McCormick has an impressive background, in addition to his business experience the last dozen years.

The Pittsburgh native graduated from West Point, served in the U.S. Army, and also earned a Ph.D. in international relations from Princeton University. He was undersecretary of the Treasury during the George W. Bush administration.

McCormick is married to Dina Powell, a former deputy national security advisor in the Trump administration who also served in several roles in the Bush administration.

Other Republican candidates in Pennsylvania include celebrity surgeon Mehmet Oz, Businessman and 2018 Pennsylvania lieutenant governor candidate Jeff Bartos, conservative commentator Kathy Barnette, and former ambassador to Denmark Carl Sands.

Pennsylvania is expected to have one of the most competitive races in the United States this year and, along with Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Wisconsin and other states, will help determine control of the U.S. Senate.