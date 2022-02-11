The Morning Briefing: Psycho Libs Keep Reminding Us Why Public Education Should Be Defunded

Top O’ the Briefing

The Wuhan-Fauci Chinese Bat Flu has visited a horrible host of ills on the American people these past couple of years. Parents with school-age children have often been dealing with the double-whammy income loss and the emotional damage done to their children by overzealous tyrants who followed their egos rather than the science they claimed to be chasing.

COVID has exposed the worst of those lurking within the ranks of the public education system that is supposed to be nurturing and teaching our children. A lot of parents weren’t aware of some of the lunacy that masquerades as education in America until the pandemic turned the entire country into a remote-learning environment.

Much to the chagrin of school boards and teachers’ unions everywhere, those parents are now a lot more vigilant. Things get noticed, like this sheer insanity that Megan wrote about yesterday:

The child sex groomers are at it again, this time in Connecticut. John F. Kennedy Middle School created their own pizzagate scandal by “accidentally” giving out an assignment to 8th graders that asked them to make code words for sex acts using pizza toppings and then build a sex pizza with all their favorite sex acts. (I’d like to remind you that 8th graders are 13 and 14 years old.) The assignment pretends to be about teaching consent but is really just an excuse for creepy adults to encourage underage kids to have sex with each other.

Yes, “creepy” is the operative word there. If one adult asked another adult to do something like this it would be looked at as kind of pervy. When it’s middle school homework it’s really disturbing.

More from Megan:

The assignment goes even further, giving examples like “Likes: Cheese = kissing, dislikes: Olives = Giving oral.” Then the students were asked to “draw and color your favorite type of pizza. What’s your favorite style of pizza? Your favorite toppings? What are your pizza no-nos? Now mirror these preferences in relation to sex.” First, only psychopaths like pineapple on pizza. Everyone knows this. Second, Kruiser will never forgive me if I don’t insert a meat-lovers supreme joke here, and third, why in the hell has some “educator” written an assignment that insinuates that 12-year-olds not only want to have sex but sex with multiple partners? Who wrote this? Caligula? Perhaps the educators at this school should stop taking Joe Biden up on the free crack pipes.

Seriously, I don’t even like pizza after reading this.

Megan goes on to explain that the school attempted to back away from having been taken to task for this assignment by claiming that it was given inadvertently. In some ways, this is even worse than the schools that are teaching Critical Race Theory claiming that they aren’t teaching Critical Race Theory. “Oops” in this case not only denotes duplicity but incompetence as well.

School boards had also been flying under the radar until the pandemic hit. Many of them haven’t looked very good under the spotlight, especially after calling parents “terrorists” and trying to sic the federal government on them.

Sadly, a lot of them are still unhinged, as Megan covered in another post:

Dave Calus was sitting quietly without a mask at a Webster, N.Y., school board meeting on Tuesday night when he was roughly assaulted on camera by several men, not in uniform, who dragged him violently out of the meeting. Video footage shows a man walking up behind Calus’s chair and saying something to him right before he violently drags the chair Calus is sitting in and dumps him out of it, attempting to remove him from the room. Webster board members Jennifer Richardson and Jennifer Birdsong were photographed on Sunday with Superintendant Brian Neenan unmasked at an event with lawmakers. No one dragged them out for violating the governor’s mask mandate.

Something positive has emerged out of all of this: more people than ever are paying attention to school boards and attempting to win seats on them. In a better world, we would stop forcing taxpayers to fund the public education insanity, at least until something that resembles real education can replace it.

For now, we’ll have to remain ever-watchful.

