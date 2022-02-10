Al Franken Says It Would Be ‘Tempting’ to Run for Office Again

Disgraced former Sen. Al Franken has once again floated the idea of a political comeback, telling the Washington Post in a new interview that it would be “tempting” to run for office again.

“I certainly loved my time in the Senate, I love the job, I got a lot done,” Franken told Jonathan Capehart in a video interview. “I was able to accomplish things I couldn’t accomplish anywhere else, I don’t think, so yeah, it would be tempting to try to do that again.”

This is not the first time Franken has suggested that a return to politics was possible. Last fall, he said he was keeping his options open.

Franken resigned from the U.S. Senate in disgrace back in 2018 after being accused by radio news anchor Leeann Tweeden of kissing and groping her backstage at a USO show in 2006. A photo of Franken groping Tweeden while she was asleep quickly spread like wildfire, prompting many in his own party to call for his resignation. But since then, at least nine Democratic senators have expressed regret for calling for his resignation.

Franken is also not the first Democrat to entertain the idea of a political comeback after resigning in disgrace. Earlier this week, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has avoided prosecution for his crimes, has claimed vindication and says he may seek office again.