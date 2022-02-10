Cop Beats Unconscious, Dying, Female Trump Supporter; Probe Deems it 'Objectively Reasonable'

It’s almost like it’s open season on Trump supporters in the U.S. Capitol. Especially women.

An Internal Affairs Bureau investigation into a D.C. Metro cop’s beating of an unconscious woman on Jan. 6 has deemed it “objectively reasonable.”

Video shows an unconscious woman getting pummeled with a metal baton and a large wooden stick by D.C. Metro Police Officer Lila Morris. She appears to hit the woman with the wooden shillelagh four times in rapid succession before it breaks.

We’ve got a BIG piece in the works for Lila Morris— But until then, this is a very important read on what happened to Rosanne Boyland: https://t.co/hiwIH5zSys — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) February 10, 2022

The victim of the beating, Rosanne Boyland, was declared dead roughly 90 minutes later. No one knows the exact moment she died.

Boyland, 34, traveled with a friend, Justin Winchell, from Kennesaw, Ga. to attend the “Stop the Steal” Rally in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021.

Boyland was pinned down near the West Terrace tunnel entrance, under a crush of protestors fleeing a crowd-control gassing. As the protestors stampeded out, Boyland found herself on the ground. Soon she was unconscious and getting pummeled by Officer Morris.

“She’s gonna die! She’s gonna die! I need somebody! She’s dead,” her friend Winchell screamed.

Video shows protestors getting beaten and pepper-sprayed as they tried to help the fallen Boyland.

Police testified before a Congressional committee that they attempted CPR on Boyland at 4:26 p.m., which is apparently a lie; in the video, Boyland was outside the tunnel at that time, being given CPR by fellow protestors Ronald McAbee and Jake Lang.

FACT-O-RAMA! Officer Morris was hailed a hero for her behavior on January 6 and attended the Superbowl weeks later as a guest of honor.

A Washington D.C. medical examiner claims Boyland died of an overdose of Adderall, which her father confirmed she has been taking for roughly 10 years. Boylan’s friends and family aren’t buying that.

Texan Gary McBride has assembled a large collection of J6 videos. He has studied them closely. It was he who filed the police brutality complaint against the Metro Police Dept. (MPD) on Sept. 14, 2021 in regards to Boylan’s death.

Almost two months later, he was informed via email by Capt. David K. Augustine, director of the Risk Management Division of the MPD Internal Affairs Bureau, that Officer Morris was cleared of any wrongdoing.

The use of force within this investigation was determined to be objectively reasonable. Officer Morris is still employed with the MPD and not facing criminal charges related to the use of force on January 6.

“It told me right there that it’s OK for them to do what they do. They are doing exactly what they want to do. They don’t care if you know or see,” McBride told The Epoch Times.

Boyland’s father, Bret Boyland, requested copies of body cam videos of cops near his daughter when she was killed. MPD Freedom of Information Act specialist Shania Hughes informed Boyland’s dad that wasn’t possible.

It has been determined that the information you are seeking is part of an ongoing investigation and criminal proceeding. With exception of the portions of the video that has been shown publicly, MPD cannot fulfill your request. The release of this information could interfere with the enforcement proceedings by revealing the direction and pace of the investigation.

In a separate investigation, Capitol Officer Michael Byrd was exonerated for shooting and killing Ashli Babbit, an unarmed 135-pound Trump supporter who was trying to kick her way through a barricaded door inside the Capitol on Jan. 6.