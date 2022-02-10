Omicron, Not Biden, Is Ending the Pandemic

The scientific data reveals Omicron infection a “natural vaccine” against COVID, giving millions immunity and serving as a primary force driving down new COVID cases world and nation-wide. On March 1, as President Biden arrives at the House lectern to give his State of the Union Address, there may well be fewer than 200,000 new United States COVID cases that day, down from a peak of 1.3 million in early January. New cases are dropping precipitously and consistently in every state. The causative variable is not a huge increase in vaccinations but the extraordinary spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant. Biden will no doubt take credit for the decline in new cases, telling Americans that his insistence on universal vaccination and masking brought about the drop, but vaccination has not reached universality; it is 65%. His self-adulation will be a lie, because the real hero in this tragedy is not Biden’s vaccine and masking push but Omicron. While Omicron is also a clear villain (it has infected most Americans and has killed tens of thousands), it has given the overwhelming majority of Americans a fulsome natural immunity, protecting even against the far more virulent variant, Delta.

As Dr. Marty Makary recently told the Wall Street Journal’s Paul Gigot, Omicron “gives four times the immunity against Delta. So, it does answer the question—will Omicron displace Delta?—the answer appears to be yes. So for much of the world that will not have access to a vaccine, Omicron will be nature’s vaccine.”

And from every state’s data, following the exponential rise in Omicron cases in December and January wherein that variant represented over 95% of new cases and ripped through America at lightning speed, the COVID case numbers are plummeting. Omicron has indeed been nature’s vaccine, including in the United States.

Until Omicron came along, the relentless quest for more and more frequent vaccination proved of less than complete value. Delta walloped America despite high vaccine numbers. Biden overpromised the effectiveness of the initial two shots. Get the shots, he said, and you will have nothing to worry about (life would return to normal). How very wrong he was, and how deceitful given what the administration knew then. Science proved the first two jabs to wane a few months after administration. Moreover, the shots said to be a panacea left the vaccinated open to variant infections, as many learned to their chagrin when they contracted Delta or Omicron despite being jabbed twice. Biden refused even then, and ever since, to pivot to advocate and facilitate early treatment across the nation, apparently fearing that doing so would diminish interest in vaccination. Instead, he doubled down on vaccination, demanding that more Americans get vaccinated, chastising Americans who chose not to be vaccinated, threatening them with job loss (making good on that threat), and demanding that those who were vaccinated line up to be boosted, suggesting for good measure that children get jabbed too (despite substantial medical opinion that vaccinating children was unnecessary and posed more harm than good).

Then we learned that the boosters Biden said would fill the gap offered no panacea but also waned, within 10 weeks of administration.

While misrepresenting vaccination as the ultimate solution, ignoring and denying the value of natural immunity, and suppressing early treatments, the Biden Administration has continuously championed politics over science—the very thing Biden promised Americans he would not do. The administration has used fear to coerce collective compliance and, when Americans did not fall in line willingly, it imposed mandates—all while rejecting and suppressing science that went against its vaccination narrative. Biden has violated the rights to medical freedom of Americans: to counsel with their own physicians and receive the treatments those physicians and they deem best without federal and state interference. He has supplanted our medical freedom with condescending dictates on the presumption that we are too ignorant to decide for ourselves. His administration has even dissuaded physicians from exercising their independent professional judgment in aid of the infected, threatening them with blacklisting and losing their licenses. For one most Americans regard as non compos mentis, Joe Biden presumes himself a medical authority on COVID, i.e., Dr. Joe, who may replace at whim the independent medical judgment of each person’s physician with his own.

To this day, the Biden administration steadfastly refuses to measure the incidence of natural immunity and to include under a heading of overall immunity the sum of all Americans possessed of natural or vaccinated immune protection.

Related: Saying Goodbye to the New York Mask Mandate I Didn’t Follow Anyway

Under pressure from the science community and the public, the CDC recently released some of its natural immunity data from New York and California. That data belied the administration’s contentions. It revealed natural immunity 2.8 times more effective in preventing hospitalization and 3.3 to 4.7 times more effective in preventing COVID infection than vaccination, directly contradicting Biden administration representations, not least of which was the assertion that COVID was a disease exclusively of the unvaccinated. In its imposition of vaccine mandates, the Biden administration has categorically refused to admit any evidence of prior infection or natural immunity as a basis for exemption, and yet those possessed of natural immunity are an immense body (the majority of Americans) and natural immunity appears to provide individuals better protection than vaccination. Moreover, contrary to the president’s assertions, vaccinated individuals can carry and do transmit COVID to others.

Indeed, in a recent Johns Hopkins study published February 3 in the Journal of the American Medical Association, researchers recorded 20 months of antibody protection stemming from an initial COVID infection among the unvaccinated, far greater than the length of protection ordinarily achieved from vaccination.

The evidence is overwhelming that natural immunity is an indispensable factor in the fight to end the pandemic and that Omicron infection, because of its cross-over protection against Delta, has contributed mightily to moving the pandemic into an endemic phase where COVID recedes into a flu-like disease of far less virulence and lethality. Crow as Biden might that he deserves credit for hastening an end to the pandemic, the truth is his forced firings, insistence on masking of children, and myopic focus on vaccination as the only solution have misled the American people, caused untold suffering, stunted children’s academic and emotional development, increased youth suicides, and caused widespread economic harm. On March 1 at his State of the Union Address, far from deserving credit for COVID’s decline in significance, Biden deserves the contempt of freedom-loving people for presuming us incapable of pursuing our own best interests if left free to choose and well enough informed.