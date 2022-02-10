DHS Warns that U.S. 'Freedom Convoy' Could Start on Super Bowl Sunday

The Department of Homeland Security, which sees right-wing terrorists behind every bush and bramble, is warning law enforcement and public safety officials across the United States that a “prolonged trucker convoy” could begin on February 13 — Super Bowl Sunday.

The warning says “the convoy could severely disrupt transportation, federal government, and law enforcement operations through gridlock and potential counterprotests.”

Documents obtained by Yahoo News say that DHS “has received reports of a convoy of truckers planning to potentially block roads in major metropolitan cities in the United States in protest of, among other things, vaccine mandates for truck drivers.”

The DHS alert says that “the group intends to start in California as early as mid-February and travel to Washington, D.C., as late as mid-March, reportedly gathering truckers as they travel across the country,” adding that truckers from the protest in Ottawa may also head to Washington to participate. The DHS document, which is marked unclassified and for official use only, notes that as of its release on Feb. 8, the U.S. trucker convoy “appears to be purely aspirational because the event is only being discussed online,” though it warns that “this could change quickly.”

The Super Bowl is being played this coming Sunday, so if the “aspirational” online talk is going to amount to anything that Homeland Security has any right or reason to monitor, the organizers better get going.

Meanwhile, Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is doing their part to censor information on the potential U.S. convoy. Can’t have any of this messy “freedom” stuff ruining the Super Bowl.

New York Times:

Over the last two weeks, the activists have shifted from calling for supplies to be sent to Canada, to trying to mobilize and support a convoy of truckers in the United States, according to social media conversations viewed by The Times. Anti-vaccine activists have formed dozens of Telegram chat groups in each state, with many dedicated to specific counties. Members of those groups are trying to build local support and gather supplies for the truckers as they pass through. On Telegram, one California-based group began discussing how to stock food and other supplies for truckers participating. One person offered their property just south of Sacramento as a base, or launching point for the truckers to gather.

What is the purpose of the DHS “warning” about truckers in a convoy to protest vaccine mandates? According to most major media, mandates are not being protested, but rather the vaccines themselves.

After all, it’s impossible to make anti-mandate protesters look crazy unless you lie about their intent and make them out to be anti-vax lunatics.

The DHS official said that a variety of U.S. law enforcement agencies were conducting calls and planning sessions to “figure out what to do” in the event that Washington is similarly brought to a standstill — which, the official said, is “a real possibility.”

Nobody much minded when Black Lives Matter, anti-Trump protesters, or any “approved” protest shut down cities, harassed innocent pedestrians, and otherwise caused mayhem. As always, it’s who you know.

And what you hate.