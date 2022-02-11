Podcasts
'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #30: Joe Biden Tried to Blind Both of Us

By Stephen Kruiser Feb 11, 2022 12:37 AM ET

Weird thing at the beginning of this one…both of us were experiencing unusual eye discomfort.

via GIPHY

No, we hadn’t discussed it ahead of time. We just began recording with eye distress.

Because neither one of us actually had to look at anything, we bravely went ahead with the show. Just like the pioneer Americans would have if they’d had podcasts then.

We cover a lot in this episode, including the Oscar nominations, who Kevin needs to meet at CPAC, and our competing binge-worthy shows on the streaming channels.

No animals were harmed during the recording of this podcast.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

