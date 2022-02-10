Is This Proof Capitol Police Lied About Why They Entered Rep. Nehls's Office?

Earlier this week, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger released a statement in response to a complaint from Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas), who says the USCP illegally entered his office, took photos, and later interrogated his staff.

According to Manger, “The weekend before Thanksgiving, one of our vigilant officers spotted the Congressman’s door was wide open.” As such, Manger said it is the responsibility of the USCP to document the incident and secure the office.

There’s just one problem with this explanation:

This is the exact door @CapitolPolice claims their officer found “wide open” on that Saturday. The door automatically closes. See for yourself. How could this door be found wide open? pic.twitter.com/rQIP0N8YMR — Congressman Troy Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) February 10, 2022

As the video above makes clear, the door to Nehls’ congressional office suite has an automatic closer on it. Is it possible the door was propped open by Nehl or his staff? This is unlikely, as the sign on the door states it is not for public use, but for the member and his staff only. Neither Nehl nor his staff would leave this door open. Doing so might violate the local fire code, as well. Further, Manger never mentioned that the door was propped open in any way — which in itself would have been suspicious.

So, there’s definitely something fishy about Manger’s explanation.