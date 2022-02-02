The Morning Briefing: Insane Dem Media Hacks Wonder Why COVID Didn't Unite Us

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The tuba section asks that you respect their privacy while they’re out shopping for party pants.

Anyone who has been reading my stuff for a while knows that I am a rabid sports fan. I would much rather watch a football or baseball game in a bar with a bunch of strangers than have to get to know someone and hear about feelings.

I usually love the Olympics, even the winter games, which are mostly sports made up by people who knew that they were going to kill each other during the long, cold months if they didn’t find distractions.

The ChiComs have sucked the joy out of the current games. The lesson here kids is that communists ruin everything.

Everything.

Onto today’s main topic.

While I was working on my most recent “Worst of Times” column a curious theme emerged. On consecutive days, writers for The New York Times Opinion section wondered how Americans didn’t have a big COVID-induced group hug.

Yes, that New York Times.

The reason that I decided to write more about it here in the Briefing today is that I constantly marvel at the Democrats’ ability to completely check out of reality and block out real history like that. I’m assuming that both of the writers were sober when they penned the Op-Eds. They’d have to have been really blotto to forget how the acrimony built from March of 2020 until now. As I pointed out in the column, the left and right in America weren’t exactly arm-in-arm around the campfire prior to the COVID outbreak.

The Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media have been in an orgiastic frenzy for two years whenever using COVID panic porn to bully, demean, censor, and force people out of their jobs.

Now they’re wondering why we didn’t respond to that by meeting them at the pub for a pint.

For far too long, Democrats and progressives have been able to get away with borderline — and often real — criminal behavior because their stranglehold on conventional media allows them to whitewash their misdeeds, both major and minor.

Three years of lying about Russia collusion proven to be utter garbage?

Gone!

Everything they said about COVID for two years turning out to be wrong?

Outta here!

It’s no coincidence that these opinion pieces appeared one right after the other. That’s how the narratives are crafted. We are certain to see more, “missed opportunity for harmony” drivel from the leftmedia.

And we will be the only ones to acknowledge that it never existed.

Everything Isn’t Awful

95-year-old Maybelle is shooting her shot! We're taking this energy into the weekend. 💥 🎥: coachbbuchanan via thegistusa on Instagram pic.twitter.com/teI3mFTypn — Some Good News (@somegoodnews) January 29, 2022

PJ Media

Kruiser’s ‘The Worst of Times’ for the Week of Jan. 24—Jan. 30, 2022

VodkaPundit. Insanity Wrap: Cursing Granny Stops Walmart Shoplifter, Psaki Pre-Spins Jobs Report

Lefty Gov. Appoints New Judge Who Called Breonna Taylor’s Cop-Shooting Boyfriend a ‘Hero’

Biden is Close to Reviving the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Useless Iran Nuclear Deal

Strike a Blow for Freedom: Celebrate ‘No Hijab Day’

TOLD YA SO: Study Finds COVID Lockdowns Didn’t Work

Academia hates the truth. Georgetown Law Bows to the Mob, Suspends Shapiro

Heartless Psaki Laughs at Report on Violent Crime Victims

Biden Loses More Ground With Voters With a Bigoted Approach to the Open SCOTUS Seat

TOLD YA SO: Study Finds COVID Lockdowns Didn’t Work

Amen, sister. If It’s Not an Election Year, Political Signs on Your Lawn Are Obnoxious

China Now Banning Children From Attending Churches; Don’t Assume America Can’t Be Next

BOMBSHELL: Key Evidence Undermining Ukraine Impeachment Narrative Withheld From Trump Defense

Diabetes Deaths Hit 100K Two Years in a Row: Wonder Why?

Former Trump Aide Pushing the GOP to Expel Cheney and Kinzinger

Shapiro. Whoopi Goldberg Says the Holocaust Wasn’t About Targeting Jews. Here’s Why That Matters.

Putin Says U.S. Is Trying to Goad Russia Into War With Ukraine

Hispanic Students in California Were Forced to Learn Critical Race Theory. Here’s What Happened

An Article V Convention Becomes More Likely As Convention of States Action Hits the Halfway Mark

Oh, So This Is Why There’s a Border Crisis

Townhall Mothership

‘Complete Charlatan’: Tucker Carlson Rips CNN ‘Misinformation Machine’ Dr. Peter Hotez

Cruz Calls Biden’s Decision to Nominate a Black Woman to SCOTUS ‘Offensive’ and an ‘Insult to Black Women’

Joe Manchin Just Torched Democrats’ Hopes for Build Back Better

The comrades are at it again. White House Advocates for Big Tech to Censor Health Experts They Disagree With

After Trucker Convoy, Change May Be Coming in Canada — Now US Governors Want Action, Too

Polling out of Florida Is Fire and Brimstone for Democrats

Biden’s Possible SCOTUS Nomination Has a Curious Past, and Curious Advocates

Philly clerk shot by armed robbers uses her own gun to shoot back

Cam&Co. Democrat AGs back Mexico’s lawsuit against gun industry

Is San Jose’s new law “privatized gun control”?

Why is the FDA pushing Pfizer on under-5 vaccinations?

Coast Guard opens investigation into cruise ship’s action that halted SpaceX launch

CHOP: Mayor Durkan considered giving the police precinct building to BLM (Update)

Justin Trudeau absolutely refuses to acknowledge the anti-mandate protesters as anything but racists and transphobes

Sean Ono Lennon: Isn’t it weird how some people would be upset if ivermectin turned out to be an effective COVID treatment?

‘Explains a lot’: Democrats and Joe Biden’s White House are reportedly looking to Jennifer Rubin for policy guidance

VIP

The Kruiser Kabana Episode #168:The Great Disinformation Celebration

Rush Limbaugh Gives Joe Rogan Advice From Beyond

60 Years of Bond Theme Songs, Part 006 of 007

Instead of Firing Whoopi, ABC Should Rehire Roseanne

Biden’s SCOTUS Nominee Doesn’t Deserve a Bipartisan Confirmation

GOLD Masks Are for the Peasants

Around the Interwebz

‘WKRP in Cincinnati’ Star Tim Reid Remembers Howard Hesseman: ‘A Unique Person and Gentle Soul’

NFL Plans To Fight Racial Discrimination Suit From Fired Miami Dolphins Coach Brian Flores, Calling It “Without Merit” And Asserting, “Diversity Is Core To Everything We Do” – Update

A World of Waste, Stripped of Transcendence: James Joyce’s ‘Ulysses’ at 100

Huge record-breaking lightning bolt spans 3 U.S. states

How Do You Care for One of the World’s Oldest Aquarium Fish?

Bee Me

Biden Promises To Replace Retiring Quarterback Tom Brady With A Woman Of Color https://t.co/ZzV3zPS2jJ — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 30, 2022

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery