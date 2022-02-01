Former Trump Aide Pushing the GOP to Expel Cheney and Kinzinger

The resolution is expected to be debated by RNC members in Salt Lake City this week, where the party gathers for its annual meeting, according to Republican Party officials and RNC members. Should the resolution pass, it would be an unusual and public rebuke from a political party against two of its incumbent members of Congress. In the resolution, Bossie cites the pair’s work for the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as a reason they should be expelled from being Republicans, along with their efforts to “destroy President Trump,” according to people with knowledge of the document. In the document, he says the two should focus on helping Republicans win back the House of Representatives instead of helping Democrats through their work on the committee, people familiar with the document said.

No matter what you think of Cheney and Kinzinger’s “moral position” in looking to destroy Donald Trump, what is undeniable is the Democrats’ intent to destroy the Republican Party for the next generation — if it’s even allowed to exist that long. The Democrats will never come out publicly and say they want a one-party state. But when the practical effects of what they are advocating include the destruction of the opposition’s ability to win in a fair and free election, it’s obvious they must be stopped by any means necessary.

Giving the Democrats the patina of “bipartisanship” by sitting and bearing witness to their show trial should be plenty of grounds to expel them.

“The leaders of the Republican Party have made themselves willing hostages to a man who admits he tried to ‘overturn’ a presidential election and suggests he would pardon Jan. 6 defendants, some of whom have been charged with seditious conspiracy,” Cheney said. “I’m a constitutional conservative and I do not recognize those in my party who have abandoned the Constitution to embrace Donald Trump. History will be their judge. I will never stop fighting for our constitutional republic. No matter what.”

“Seditious Conspiracy” — says the federal prosecutor working for Democrats on the Jan. 6 Committee. The Republicans politely declined the honor of sitting on this Commission for very good reason. The Democrats’ own rationale for forming the committee was to investigate “political violence.” By all means, investigate. But why ignore the blatantly political violence in the summer prior to the Jan. 6 riot? Why aren’t Democrats concerned that one led to, was influenced by, or begat the other? Aren’t they the least bit curious about that?

To ignore the political violence promised by Antifa and visited on conservatives and ordinary people while actually giving political cover to Black Lives Matter when they hold “mostly peaceful” protests reveals the true nature of the Jan. 6 Committee and its rabidly partisan political goals.

In another less dangerous era, Cheney and Kinzinger’s political stands could be admired. There were many honorable dissenters throughout American history who placed their own conscience above party loyalty.

But politicians — like nations — claim the moral high ground only when they can afford to. The U.S. and the Republican Party cannot afford it in these dangerous times, so the two representatives from very red districts can be safely jettisoned.