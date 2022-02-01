Kruiser's 'The Worst of Times' for the Week of Jan. 24—Jan. 30, 2022

(NOTE: I read The New York Times Opinion section so that others don’t have to. While I could write something every day that mocks the lunacy there, I decided to just highlight a few of them once a week. I’ll also offer one from The Washington Post so they don’t feel left out. I provide the actual headline from the op-ed and go from there. Enjoy.)

January sort of blitzed by, didn’t it? Not that I’m a fan of winter months seeming to linger but I also don’t need to hurry along to my next birthday.

The first entry from last week comes from Ol’ Reliable himself, Paul “Anyone Can Win a Nobel” Krugman.

1. Attack of the Right-Wing Thought Police

This particular meltdown is one of Krugman’s more ridiculous. The notion that it’s the American right-wingers who are going full “1984” is patently absurd while all of leftist America is trying to get Spotify to shut down a podcast that none of them have ever even listened to, and all because its host hurt their delicate COVID b.s. narrative feelings.

Krugman is yet another leftist who insists that Critical Race Theory (CRT) isn’t being taught in schools yet is oh-so-upset that some Republicans say it shouldn’t be taught in schools. It’s like never having worn a pair of boxer shorts then becoming incensed if Target says they’re no longer going to sell boxer shorts.

Full disclosure: I have no idea what Target’s stance on men’s underwear choices is.

Like so many leftmedia screeds these days, a lot of words are used to get to the real motivation for the article: complaining about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Krugman’s head is so empty that there is room for both DeSantis and Donald Trump to live there rent-free.

His anguish warms my heart on these cold winter nights.

2. America Has Split, and It’s Now in ‘Very Dangerous Territory’

Let’s use the first paragraph from this column as a jumping-off point:

Why did the national emergency brought about by the Covid pandemic not only fail to unite the country but instead provoke the exact opposite development, further polarization?

The author uses a couple of thousand words to explore this conundrum but I can answer the question and win the prize behind Door Number Three right away: One side lies about the other side constantly and uses the pandemic as an excuse to behave like fascists, censor those who disagree with them, and blow up any semblance of election integrity.

For those unfamiliar with how this game is played, I should mention that I am not on the prevaricating side of the aisle.

Anyone paying attention knows that this country reached toxic levels of polarization LONG before the Wuhan Chinese Bat Flu came ashore but, hey, it’s fun to pretend, isn’t it?

3. Our Tribalism Will Be the Death of Us

This Op-Ed is sort of expanding upon the above-listed article, expressing consternation with the fact that we just don’t seem to get along all that well these days. While it’s a sentiment I can partially agree with, the source is laughable.

The American left traffics in all the things that deepen and perpetuate tribalism. I’ll pluck one paragraph out to unpack here:

The pandemic, which could and should have brought us together, has instead driven us further apart, exacerbating our tribalism, which is an enemy of real progress but a friend to all sorts of dysfunction, all manner of meanness. The irrational obstructionism in Congress and lawmakers’ taste for vitriol and vengeance are tribalism run amok. Cancel culture, be it on the left or right, is a tribal impulse, not merely abetted but amplified by the technology of our time.

There’s that lamenting of a missed pandemic Kumbaya moment that we saw in the previous article. The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind crowd at the Times seems to have forgotten that they used the pandemic as a weapon to win an election that didn’t look good for the Democrats heading into 2020. As the official publication of the Democratic National Committee, the Times played an integral role in the weaponization of the pandemic for nefarious political purposes.

That’s the real thing here. This was written by Frank Bruni, who has been with the Times for almost three decades. No news source in the world does more to stoke the irrational fear of all things Republican through the constant use of false narratives than the organization which employs him. Everyone in the employ of The New York Times — and this includes the token fake “conservatives” they hire — can be viewed as a full-time sower of seeds of tribal division.

Sorry Frank, it’s difficult to repair relations when one side keeps hitting the other over the head with a baseball bat and wondering why they can’t just get along.

PostScript: It’s time to challenge the right wing’s radical schools agenda

This really is precious. The poor dears in the Democrat Media Complex are just not handling the Republican wins in Virginia very well. Rather than engaging in an introspective, critical examination of why the Dems lost, they’re using the leftist power of the media to write a revisionist narrative that seeks to portray the concerned parents of the commonwealth who got involved last year as a bunch of fringe yahoos who hijacked the process.

Demonizing concerned parents has done nothing but blow up in the Democrats’ faces for the last year — especially in Virginia. One would think that they might learn from that. That, however, would require an occasional trip to reality, a place that’s not even listed on any maps that Democrats use.

