Lefty Gov. Appoints New Judge Who Called Breonna Taylor's Cop-Shooting Boyfriend a 'Hero'

Kentucky’s Democrat governor, Andy Beshear, just appointed Louisville Metro City Council member Jessica Green to a circuit court judge position in Jefferson County, Ky.

Normally this would be no big deal, but there is a catch: Green called Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, a hero for putting a bullet in the leg of a Louisville Metro police officer, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, who has since retired from the force. Mattingly was not amused:

I honestly do my best to be positive, but Kentucky’s wonderful @GovAndyBeshear

just used an executive order to appoint this woman to our circuit court. She called Kenneth Walker a “hero” for shooting me. Can’t make this stuff up.

Walker’s gunfire kicked off the shootout that took the life of Breonna Taylor, who was caught in the crossfire. Despite what you’ve heard, Taylor was not in her bed when she was shot.

FACT-O-RAMA! Walker shot Officer Mattingly through the front door of Taylor’s apt. Walker was initially charged with assault and attempted murder of a police officer. A judge dropped the charges permanently. Walker can’t be charged again.

Judge Olu Stevens let Walker skate, despite the fact that Walker fired his gun through a front door, which is a horrible idea since he had no idea who was on the other side.

FACT-O-RAMA! Judge Olu Stevens pleaded guilty to ethics charges in 2015 and was sentenced to 90 days unpaid leave.

Stevens also laid into two white parents who said their five-year-old daughter was afraid of black men after two black thugs armed with guns broke into their home. Stevens sentenced one of the armed thugs to probation.

Walker later went on to sue the Louisville Metro Police Department and the city of Louisville.

If newly appointed Judge Green believes a guy who shoots a cop through a door, ultimately resulting in Breonna Taylor’s death, is a hero, what can police expect from her? Probably nothing good.

What can the city of Louisville expect from the cops? More than 200 Louisville cops have left the police department between 2021 and 2022. I’d expect more of the same.