Diabetes Deaths Hit 100K Two Years in a Row: Wonder Why?

More than 100,000 people have died of diabetes two years in a row. Those happen to be the same two years we locked down, closed the gyms, and locked up playgrounds and parks. Oddly these are the same two years commie leaders offered people donuts, french fries, and free weed to get the so-called vaccination.

If the vaccine was truly safe they wouldn't give beer and donuts out for those who get it if the vaccine was safe you wouldn't be denied the ability to work or provide for your loved ones if you don't get it . All the dems are so blind to what is starring at them right in theeyes — ALG Cerberus (@lordcal53) January 25, 2022

I’m just spitballing here but if people are fat, high, and lazy, aren’t they more likely to get COVID-19 and less likely to protest the loss of their freedoms? Well played, pinkos.

FACT-O-RAMA! Lefties locked down playgrounds even though kids are rarely affected by the Bat-soup flu. Of the 864,261 Americans who have died with COVID, 883 have been 18 years old or less, according to the CDC.

Diabetes was the seventh-leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2019, with more than 87,000 succumbing to the illness. In 2020 we saw a 17% rise in diabetes deaths and a 15% rise in 2021 from that 2019 level.

Let me point out that New York’s serial elderly-killing, woman-groping, former governor Andrew Cuomo knew in May 2020 that 66% of New York COVID patients were lockdowns. He knew forcing people to stay home was a joke. Nothing changed. The left kept people locked down, including Michigan’s Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who didn’t lift the final lockdown measures until June 2021, one year and one month after we all knew lockdowns not only didn’t work but were dangerous.

FACT-O-RAMA! A new CDC study shows that kids (18 years old and less) who recover from the Chinese sneeze show a greater risk of developing diabetes.

What is the federal government doing about the massive rise in diabetes deaths? They are doing what they do best — spending a lot of money to find out why.

Here is the answer, don’t keep people locked down and NOT EXERCISING when we are dealing with a virus that feasts on fat people. Duh. Easy Peasy. Save the money.

Pinko Democrats can’t do that.

As you may recall, early in the “pandemic,” New York City’s commie leaders demanded to know why minorities were hit harder than white and Asian people. It turned out that 62% of COVID-positive New Yorkers were black or Hispanic. Some acted like the Bat-soup Flu was “racist.” The pinkos were happy to spend millions to find out why.

My 100% Puerto Rican fiancee called it. She told me that a lot of Puerto Ricans have low-level yet essential jobs (unloading food trucks, etc.). She also told me that Sunday is family day in the Puerto Rican culture, and you DO NOT miss family day. If your head gets cut off, tape it back on and be there by the time Abuela serves the flan.

A black friend informed me that black folks don’t trust the country’s medical community, (think Tuskeegee). He saw it coming too.

Maybe we didn’t need to spend millions of dollars to find the answer, but then again, maybe Bill de Blasio owed people some favors, and those same people got paid to learn the obvious.

In short, Democrats will waste money to learn the obvious. Meanwhile, more people will die.

Early in the pandemic, NYC’s then-mayor de Blasio put forth a multi-million dollar plan to alert non-English speaking New Yorkers about COVID (he also threw a bunch of money for “homeless yoga”). Does anyone know what happened to that money? Also, do we need to spend more money NOW to find out why diabetes deaths are exploding?

I think it’s obvious. Maybe liberals shouldn’t have made things worse by locking people down, closing the parks and playgrounds, and giving people weed and junk food to get the “vaccine” instead of letting them exercise and recommending healthy food.