The Kruiser Kabana Episode #168:The Great Disinformation Celebration

This was inspired by my Morning Briefing from Tuesday.

There was a line in there about who gets to decide what is COVID disinformation or misinformation or whatever the heck it is that kids are calling it these days.



I think it is important for us to keep talking about just how wrong the left has been regarding all things pandemics. Joe Rogan has a better batting average than Anthony Fauci when it comes to the bat flu, and they’re treating him like he’s telling people to harm kittens.