The Kruiser Kabana Episode #168:The Great Disinformation Celebration

This was inspired by my Morning Briefing from Tuesday.
There was a line in there about who gets to decide what is COVID disinformation or misinformation or whatever the heck it is that kids are calling it these days.
I think it is important for us to keep talking about just how wrong the left has been regarding all things pandemics. Joe Rogan has a better batting average than Anthony Fauci when it comes to the bat flu, and they’re treating him like he’s telling people to harm kittens.
While I can’t be certain, I’m pretty sure that Rogan is not anti-kitten.
Also, there was a weird recording glitch that we had to cut out. Some of it happens right at the beginning too but that sounded like a planned special effect so it was left in. The big glitch comes at around the 6:30 mark. I have no idea what happened but we work with whatever the tech gods throw at us.
Enjoy!