The Morning Briefing: Real Americans Are Sick of COVID Kabuki Theater

Last Friday night I had dinner with some good friends and the evening was fun for a couple of reasons. The first is that we discovered an amazing new burger place in a city that’s got a lot of fantastic ones already. The four best are within a couple of miles of my house so temptation is always lurking.

The other fun thing was that I left the house without a mask. It wasn’t a deliberate move, I just didn’t even think about it. We don’t wear them around here much anyway, but having it that far out of my mind was a nice change of pace.

There have been signs and anecdotes all over for months that indicate Americans are tired of the drama being forced on us by the peddlers of COVID panic porn. Sadly, a relatively small portion of the population seems to get off on being controlled by the petty tyrants. These two groups get a disproportionate amount of the press which can make it feel as if they are in the mainstream.

Gwendolyn wrote a post yesterday that puts that notion to rest:

A newly released Monmouth University Poll reveals that 70% of Americans agree it’s time to accept that COVID is here to stay and move on with our lives. I couldn’t agree more. Interestingly, of the 70% who agree it’s time to move on, 78% “report having gotten COVID and 65% of those who say they have not been infected.” It seems even those who have yet to get the virus are saying enough is enough. Surprisingly, exposure to the virus doesn’t appear to be the main factor in determining whether it’s “time to move on.” Monmouth claims the main factor “is due to partisanship—ranging from 89% of Republicans and 71% of independents to 47% of Democrats.” Seriously? That seems a little partisan and short-sighted since Americans of all parties prefer to work, attend school, and live life over being locked down. “Americans’ worries about COVID haven’t gone away,” said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute. “It seems more to be a realization that we are not going to get this virus under control in a way that we thought was possible just last year.” Of course, they haven’t gone away because Biden and his Democratic minions push COVID fear 24/7.

Something we’ve discussed here before is the fact that those who are “in charge” haven’t been honest much, if at all. The “Follow the science!” crowd knows that viruses like this don’t disappear. The H1N1 strain has been showing up in plague form since the beginning of the 20th century, for example.

As part of the completely dishonest campaign Joe Biden ran in 2020, he and his handlers repeatedly promised to “stop” the virus. They also oversold the vaccine, as we are all now aware. The most laughable aspect of the Neil Young/Joe Rogan dust-up at Spotify is that those claiming to be the arbiters of what is and is not COVID disinformation have been wrong about pretty much everything.

Regular Americans who haven’t had their heads polluted by radical leftism are sick of the panic charade and want to get back to doing what Americans do best: adapt and carry on without the government putting its grubby, controlling hands on everything.

This may only be one poll but I think we all know that subsequent polling will probably reflect a nation that’s ready for a little normalcy.

Of course, the tyrants won’t be giving up any time soon. The thought of the hoi polloi enjoying life is anathema to them. They are very much enjoying the “rules for thee but not for me” world that they’ve been living in for almost two years. That kind of government overreach doesn’t get rolled back easily.

Americans aren’t in the mood for 2022 to be a miserable extension of 2020 like last year was. The tyrants might not learn how strong that sentiment is until November, but they will get the message.

