Pinocchio Alert! Lickspittle Canadian Reporter Suggests Russia Might Be Behind Historic, Patriotic Trucker Rally

It’s nice to know American pinko news outlets aren’t the only North Americans cranking out fiction.

NOTE: from here on out, I’m going to see how many fun synonyms I can use for the word “lie.” I will type them in bold.

In a Joy Reid-level bulldust, Canadian Broadcasting Company (CBC) TV host Nil Koksal suggested Russia might be behind the anti-mandate trucker convoy currently parked all over Ottawa, Canada’s capital.

FACT-O-RAMA! Roughly 50,000 truckers have descended upon Ottawa to protest vaccine mandates. They have been joined by tens of thousands of supporters. Other Canadian patriots organized to feed the truckers during their convoy.

In a TV report with the Minister of Public Safety, Marco Mendicino, Koksal threw out some serious twaddle.

“I do ask that because given Canada’s support of Ukraine, in this current crisis with Russia, I don’t know if it’s far-fetched to ask,” Koksal hoodwinked. “But there is concern that Russian actors could be continuing to fuel things as this protest grows. But perhaps even instigating it from, from the outset.”

“Again, I’m gonna defer to our partners in the public safety of trained officials and experts in that area,” Mendicino responded, not taking the taradiddle bait.

There doesn’t appear to be a dollop of evidence to support CBC’s codswallop.

The real world was eager to pounce on Koksal’s tommyrot.

@DoombergT And you thought the CBC was wrong about the Russians and the truck convoy. pic.twitter.com/17HV6GvN4t — PROSE (@PROSE88581869) January 30, 2022

FACT-O-RAMA! The CBC is funded by the Candian government, like Russia’s Pravda was. It has no known ties to Russia. #SacreBleu

Related: Thousands of Truckers and Ordinary Canadians Gather on Parliament Hill to Protest Mandates