Michigan High School Student Suspended For Privately Discussing Religion, Sues The School

Students talking about their Christian beliefs with their friends might make other students “feel unsafe,” according to Plainwell High School in Michigan.

Plainwell High School junior, David Stouts, was booted out of school for three days for discussing his Christian beliefs among friends via private text messages. So much for privacy and free speech.

Michigan High School Student Sues School for Suspending Him for Privately Talking About Christian Beliefshttps://t.co/n4Bw06n2YO — Norno. 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@AlamoPong) January 31, 2022

Some of the things he discussed were the love God has for sinners, Stout’s love for his friends, and, here is where the “problems” began, Stout said he believed homosexuality is a sin and….drum roll…there are only two genders!

Before Stout was suspended, he claims he was asked by a faculty member why he didn’t turn himself in for his private discussions involving religion and “inappropriate” jokes shared amongst friends, (Stout allegedly chuckled at homophobic/racial jokes his friends made during band camp in July 2021).

Stout claims he was informed that speaking about religion on campus was verboten because he might hurt someone’s feelings, and that students who overhear his opinions (on text message???) might feel “unsafe.”

Stout and his family are now suing the school system. The lawsuit states four complaints based on what happened when Stout was suspended:

Violation of David Stout’s First Amendment constitutional rights to Free Speech and to the Free Exercise of Religion. Violation of Stout’s Michigan constitutional rights. Plainwell High School’s policies are unconstitutionally vague and unenforceable. Violations of the Matt Epling Safe School Law.

Great Lakes Justice Center (GLJC) is handling the suit for Stout and his family.

“Public schools may not violate the constitution and enforce a heckler’s veto of student speech,” GLJC senior legal counsel David Kallman stated in a press release. “Nothing David did caused any disruption or problem at the school. He has the right to express his opinion in accordance with his sincerely held religious beliefs, without vilification or punishment from the government for holding to those beliefs.”

Holy control freak, Batman! The suit also alleges Stout was told by a band director to stop posting his political and religious views on social media.

It seems to me that the school isn’t just trying to control the student while he’s at school. It’s pretty clear they are trying to control a young, conservative voice. I hope he runs for Congress.