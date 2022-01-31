Five Impeachable Offenses of Joe Biden

According to a new Rasmussen Reports survey, half of U.S. voters believe that Joe Biden should be impeached. Nearly as many think Republicans will pursue impeachment if they win back the majority in November, as they are expected to do. I’m skeptical that Republicans will do it, but some have hinted that impeachment is absolutely on the table.

“If we take the House, which I said is overwhelmingly likely, then I think we will see serious investigations of the Biden administration,” Ted Cruz said earlier this month. “Whether it’s justified or not, the Democrats weaponized impeachment. They used it for partisan purposes to go after Trump because they disagreed with him. One of the real disadvantages of doing that is the more you weaponize it and turn it into a partisan cudgel, you know what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.”

I’m all for some payback for what the Democrats did to Trump, but I also don’t think impeaching Biden over policy disagreements or fake accusations (like what happened to Trump) is the way to go either. So, the question is, what can we legitimately impeach Biden for?

Well, here are five things.

1. Enriching his family

There is a boatload of evidence that Joe Biden used his political power to enrich his family. His brothers, son, brother-in-law, and sister, have all gotten rich exploiting Joe Biden’s connections during his political career. According to investigative reporter Peter Schweizer, the Biden family may have profited by as much as $31 million in shady business dealings just with China. Hunter Biden’s business dealings with Ukraine have also been scrutinized. All of them having “direct ties to Chinese intelligence.” Hunter Biden’s shady art show also raised serious questions of whether it was a front for buying access to the Biden administration. So let’s not pretend Biden enriching his family isn’t an abuse of his power.

2. Recommitting the U.S. to illegal treaties

On his first day in office, Joe Biden recommitted the United States the Paris Climate Treaty and began efforts to get us back into the nuclear deal with Iran.

But he has no authority to do either. President Trump got us out of both of these treaties during his presidency, but they weren’t legal in the first place. Article II, Section 2, Clause 2 of the United States Constitution explains unambiguously says that the president “shall have Power, by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, to make Treaties, provided two-thirds of the Senators present concur.” Neither went before the Senate for ratification because Obama knew they wouldn’t be ratified.

This blatant violation of the Constitution merits impeachment.

3. The botched withdrawal from Afghanistan

There were many calls for Biden’s impeachment In the wake of his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan. “He [Biden] should be impeached. This is a dereliction of duty by the commander-in-chief,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said last August.

“This makes it harder to fight future wars. Who’s going to help us in the future after we abandoned our friends in Afghanistan who fought bravely?” Graham explained. “And the likelihood of a 9/11 is through the roof now, because Al Qaeda and ISIS are coming after us. If you believe we’ve left Afghanistan and we’ve ended the war between the U.S. and radical Islam, you’re a fool. They’re coming after us and Joe Biden has left us naked and blind in Afghanistan.”

4. Biden’s blackmailing Afghanistan

In addition to the botched withdrawal, Biden was so desperate to be the hero who got us out of Afghanistan that he threatened to withhold aid from then-Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani unless he gave the impression that the Taliban wasn’t making gains and that the country was stable enough for the United States to withdraw.

“I need not tell you the perception around the world and in parts of Afghanistan, I believe, is that things are not going well in terms of the fight against the Taliban,” Biden told Ghani. “And there is a need, whether it is true or not, there is a need to project a different picture.”

Donald Trump was impeached because Democrats accused him of blackmailing Ukraine by withholding aid unless they investigated Hunter Biden. But, transcripts of the call proved this wasn’t the case. But they impeached him anyway.

5. The Border Crisis

As Biden’s presidency loomed, illegal immigrants started flooding to our border. They’ve come in record numbers, and Joe Biden laid out the welcome mat. The Biden administration has taken large numbers of illegals, even ones with criminal records, and transported them to American cities nationwide. This violates federal law, Katie Pavlich points out. This isn’t merely a case of selective enforcement, as he is actively aiding and abetting illegal immigrants, and this violation of the law is an impeachable offense.