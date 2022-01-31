News & Politics

New Dinesh D’Souza Movie '2000 Mules' Exposes 2020 Ballot Traffickers

By Matt Margolis Jan 31, 2022 12:37 PM ET

The media insists that the 2020 presidential election was “the safest and most secure election in American history.”

A recent poll found that a majority of voters believe that cheating affected the outcome of the 2020 election.

A new movie from Dinesh D’Souza promises to expose an illegal ballot harvesting conspiracy, complete with never-before-seen video footage showing over 2,000 paid “mules” anonymously stuffing ballot dropboxes while wearing gloves and disguises.

Will this documentary convince the naysayers that the 2020 election was stolen?

