New Dinesh D’Souza Movie '2000 Mules' Exposes 2020 Ballot Traffickers

The media insists that the 2020 presidential election was “the safest and most secure election in American history.”

A recent poll found that a majority of voters believe that cheating affected the outcome of the 2020 election.

A new movie from Dinesh D’Souza promises to expose an illegal ballot harvesting conspiracy, complete with never-before-seen video footage showing over 2,000 paid “mules” anonymously stuffing ballot dropboxes while wearing gloves and disguises.

Related: Wisconsin Judge Rules Ballot Drop Boxes Used in 2020 Election Were Illegal

Will this documentary convince the naysayers that the 2020 election was stolen?