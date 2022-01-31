Even Marianne Williamson Backs Joe Rogan, Compares Deplatforming Someone to "Book Burning"

Former 2020 presidential candidate and New Age author Marianne Williamson is definitely a quirky fixture in left-wing politics, which means she does not shy away from veering off from mainstream progressives.

She once again went against her leftist peers in the push to get Spotify to deplatform Joe Rogan for his exclusive Spotify podcast, which has been critical of the governing scientific community’s solutions to COVID-19.

“I’m triple vaxxed, but (unless they’re standing for hate or calling for violence) banning someone’s podcast is too much like burning a book to me,” she tweeted Sunday evening. “Joe Rogan should talk on his podcast about whatever he damn well pleases.”

Williamson hit the nail on the head. The beauty of free speech, whether it’s in the private or public sector, is that someone does not have to agree with what the other person is saying. Hyperbolic leftists may make the argument that because Rogan is not in lockstep with the wishy-washy messaging from Dr. Anthony Fauci and the CDC, he is a public health threat.

Spotify said that they will keep Rogan on board, but they changed their policy platform-wide to include advisories on any podcast that discusses the pandemic.

“We are working to add a content advisory to any podcast episode that includes a discussion about COVID-19. This advisory will direct listeners to our dedicated COVID-19 Hub, a resource that provides easy access to data-driven facts, up-to-date information as shared by scientists, physicians, academics and public health authorities around the world, as well as links to trusted sources,” the Spotify website states.

Rogan posted a video on Instagram on Friday defending his podcast amid the cries from recovering hippies such as Neil Young and Joni Mitchell calling for him to be fired.

“I’m not trying to promote misinformation, I’m not trying to be controversial,” Rogan said, according to the Associated Press. “I’ve never tried to do anything with this podcast other than to just talk to people.”

He also said that he has no issue with Spotify adding a COVID warning and noted that he has doctors on with a variety of opinions for interviews.

This Rogan debacle is nothing but a moving goalpost for the left in their fight against dissenting opinions. In the post-Trump era, the mob attempts to attack personalities with large reaches, with conservative voices such as Tucker Carlson and Ben Shapiro being considered public enemy number one.

They are especially threatened by Rogan because he has bipartisan appeal and has one of the largest listener bases in the entire world. Most importantly, he’s normal, and they hate that.

Political extremists cannot stand when people have civil conversations with each other, and it takes courage from people like Marianne Williamson to call out their own side when free speech is under attack.