Whoopi Goldberg Makes Ignorant Comment About Holocaust

On Monday’s episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg bizarrely claimed that the Holocaust wasn’t about “race.”

Her egregious claim was so bonkers that even her fellow liberal co-hosts weren’t buying into it. They challenged her to explain what the Holocaust was actually about, to which Goldberg replied, “man’s inhumanity to man.” She also insisted that the Holocaust wasn’t about race because it was about “two groups of white people.”

Sparks fly as The View panel confronts Whoopi after she says "the Holocaust isn't about race. No. It's not about race."

"Well, the considered Jews a different race," Joy Behar says. "But it's about white supremacy. It's about going after Jews and Gypsies," Ana Navarro adds. pic.twitter.com/GZwZSi2qXi — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 31, 2022

What kind of explanation is that? What evil or violent act against another human being isn’t also about “man’s inhumanity to man?” Why was Goldberg so insistent that the attempted genocide of the Jewish people is no different from other acts of violence? Why does she insist that the Nazis, who saw Jews as inferior and saw themselves as a superior master Aryan race, didn’t see Jews as a separate race?

The answer is obvious, isn’t it? To Whoopi, race only applies when it’s about skin color. And when crimes, even genocide, are between people of the same skin color, they fall under a generic umbrella of “man’s inhumanity to man.”

If Whoopi Goldberg truly believes this, one has to wonder what, in practical terms, she feels she accomplishes by distinguishing the Holocaust as a non-racial crime compared to the liberal definition of racial crime. Does that mean that the Holocaust is less atrocious than what she considers a legitimate race crime?

Because it sure sounds like that’s what she means.