The Morning Briefing: Democrats Have Long Perverted MLK's Legacy

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. “Three Tenors in a Kayak” was Chevy Chase’s worst-ever adult film musical.

I’m never really aware of the federal holidays because I don’t have a real — aka “normal” — job. I did for a brief while after I got divorced but I have mentally blocked out most of that time of my life.

Yesterday was meant to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a truly great American.

Sadly, a great many of those who invoke Dr. King’s name are leftists who pervert his message to the point of spitting on his grave. Dr. King gave his life in the hope that the United States would one day be a color-blind Republic.

Democrats had other plans.

Many American institutions are now being held hostage by a hyperfocus on race that would almost surely have Dr. King shaking his finger from the great beyond. In King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech he said, “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”

Today’s Democrats — who purport to be the true political heirs to King’s mission — would have us parse everything by skin color.

Joe Biden — who purports to be the president of this great land — decided back in 2020 to use the George Floyd/Black Lives Matter riots to provide one of the worst hot takes ever.

Matt reminded us about it yesterday:

It’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day 2022. I’m still waiting for Joe Biden to make an official statement to commemorate the day. It hasn’t come yet, so for now, I’ll simply remind our readers what Joe Biden said in 2020 when he compared and contrasted the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968 to the death of George Floyd. “Even Dr. King’s assassination did not have the worldwide impact that George Floyd’s death did,” Biden said during a teleconference in Philadelphia.

“Impact” can be measured in many ways. History will no doubt prove that Dr. King’s assassination was far more impactful than that of the multiply-convicted ex-con George Floyd.. Biden was simply using the modern-day Democrat playbook and ignoring the real history of King’s legacy to score a political point with the crazies.

I was a very young child when Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated and the impact of it lasts to this day. I remember the shock on the faces of all of the adults around me. It was an emotionally devastating time around the world and it’s an embarrassment that the current President of the United States not too long ago denigrated it the way he did.

Dr. King’s all-too-short life was incredibly intense and fascinating. Historian Taylor Branch wrote a trilogy about it that won the Pulitzer Prize. If you read nothing else about King, I highly recommend reading at least the first volume of Branch’s work, “Parting the Waters : America in the King Years 1954-63.”

King’s legacy is far too important to be left to the ahistorical Democrats who are now trying to turn this country into a one-party dictatorship.

Thankfully, those of us who the Democrats are always calling racist truly aspire to a society where people are only judged by the content of their character.

Everything Isn’t Awful

Also in Ottawa, the team at this hospital has been brushing the snow off the cars of doctors and nurses who haven't finished their shifts.#TeamGame pic.twitter.com/ArBItyMKyx — Goodable (@Goodable) January 17, 2022

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. NYC Mayor Eric Adams Bemoans ‘Perception of Fear’ After Another Subway Murder

Depends on what the definition of “was” was. Report: Epstein’s Lawyer Tried to Get Pedo Island Caretakers to Lie and Say Bill Clinton Was Never There

Wolves and Sheepdogs in Colleyville

FLASHBACK: Joe Biden’s Crazy Claim About MLK’s Assassination

Sub Teacher Claims She Was Fired for Not Meowing Back at Student Who Identifies as Feline

Portland Police Training Manual Calls Antifa ‘Dirty Hippies.’ The Dirty Hippies Aren’t Happy.

#YAAAAAAAWN. In Wake of Texas Synagogue Hostage-Taking, Anti-Defamation League Warns Against ‘Islamophobia’

So many LOLs. Street Artists on Both Coasts Take Aim at COVID Authoritarianism and the Lefties Can’t Cope

#TrueStory. Donald Trump vs. Ron DeSantis Is Not the Distraction the GOP Needs Right Now

Biden Called Kyle Rittenhouse a White Supremacist, but Won’t Speculate on Motive of Malik Faisal Akram

THE QUESTION WE ALL WANT TO BE ANSWERED. Why Was Texas Synagogue Jihadi Allowed Into U.S. Two Weeks Ago Despite ‘Long Criminal Record’?

Townhall Mothership

‘I Recommended Not Responding’: VA School Accidentally Responds to Email from Reporter About Mask Mandate

#Hero. Rand Paul Tweets Out Asking If ‘Snot-nosed Censors at YouTube Will Come to My Office and Kiss My …’

Michigan Dems Say Parents Shouldn’t Tell Schools What to Teach

“Truth” and “messaging” are very different. Walensky Says She Will Improve Messaging Surrounding COVID-19

WATCH: Texas Rabbi Tells Riveting Story of How He Helped Hostages Escape From Synagogue

SJW Legal Scholars, Funded by Google, Seek to Eviscerate Copyright Protections Through ‘Restatement’ of Law

The Latest Pravda-Level Attempt to Make Jill Biden a Thing Ends in Insulting Fashion

So there’s that…“Rust” armorer claims Baldwin skipped gun training session

Cam&Co. 2022 SHOT Show Preview

Biden almost stumbles on truth about gun control

LOL Right??? What were the Cowboys thinking?

New York mag: Progressives must admit that school closures were a catastrophic error

Their anguish delights me. Dem Reps Maxine Waters, Adriano Espaillat slam Manchin, Sinema as voting rights legislation stalls in Senate

‘Are you kidding me with this?’: MSNBC assembled quite the panel to discuss the hostage situation at Texas synagogue

Eh, it’s really both. Strong message from Paul Begala: The problem for Democrats right now is bad followers, not bad leaders

Go with this: Democrats sit silently as Gov. Glenn Youngkin says he’ll protect parents’ rights to make decisions about their children

VIP

VodkaPundit, Part Deux: James Carville to Dems: Stop Being So ‘Whiny’

Is This How Democrats Will Steal the Midterm Elections?

Joe Biden Doomed His Party Big Time

Around the Interwebz

‘The Fall Of The Dinosaurs’: Sir David Attenborough’s Latest BBC Film To Unearth Mystery Of Prehistoric Creatures’ Last Days

Over 100 different species made this 2,200-year-old shipwreck home, study finds

10 Best Cities for Dog Lovers Around the World

Bee Me

Far-Right Extremist Suggests Treating People Of All Races Equally https://t.co/LZ02oDsdz4 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 17, 2022

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery