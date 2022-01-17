Why Was Texas Synagogue Jihadi Allowed Into U.S. Two Weeks Ago Despite ‘Long Criminal Record’?

The family of Malik Faisal Akram, the Islamic jihadi from Britain who took hostages in Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, Saturday, has “demanded to know how he was allowed into America despite a long criminal record,” says the UK’s Daily Mail. More than just his family should be asking this question. How was this man able to storm a synagogue in Texas and take people hostage at gunpoint when he shouldn’t have been allowed into the United States in the first place? If anything shows how broken our immigration system is under the regime of Biden’s handlers, it is this entire episode.

Malik Faisal Akram’s brother Gulbar asked: “He’s known to police. Got a criminal record. How was he allowed to get a visa and acquire a gun?” Yeah. U.S. immigration law states that “any alien convicted of 2 or more offenses (other than purely political offenses), regardless of whether the conviction was in a single trial or whether the offenses arose from a single scheme of misconduct and regardless of whether the offenses involved moral turpitude, for which the aggregate sentences to confinement were 5 years or more is inadmissible” to the United States.

It has not been revealed how many convictions Malik Faisal Akram has, but presumably a “long criminal record” involves more than two. Does Akram’s “long criminal record” involve no convictions, or only one? Or did he get admitted to the United States by some official who was skirting the law? Is Old Joe Biden’s immigration system so broken at this point that essentially anyone, anyone at all, no matter what kind of criminal record he has, can get into the country?

In light of what he did when he got here, Americans need an answer to those questions, but it is not likely that any will be forthcoming and the Leftist establishment media sycophants certainly cannot be counted on to ask any administration officials any probing questions.

Old Joe Biden offered a vague and partial explanation of how Akram got the gun but said nothing about how he was allowed to enter the country in the first place: “I don’t have all the facts and neither does the attorney general, but allegedly the assertion was he got the weapons on the street, that he purchased them when he landed. And it turns out there were apparently no bombs that we know of, even though he said that there were bombs there as well. He apparently spent the first night in a homeless shelter — I don’t have all the details, so I’m reluctant to go into much more detail, but allegedly he purchased it on the street. What that means, I don’t know if he purchased it from an individual in the homeless shelter or a homeless community.”

Thanks, Joe. That was characteristically unhelpful and non-illuminating. Biden added a hint that his handlers will try to make this incident into a gun-control issue while continuing to ignore the immigration questions it raises, as well as questions about Islamic anti-Semitism and jihad violence in general: “The idea of background checks are critical, but you can’t stop something like this if someone is on the street buying something from somebody else on the street.”

Related: Nothing to See Here: Philly Man Suspected of Raping Woman, While Bystanders Filmed, Is in the U.S. Illegally

We can’t even get straight answers about whether or not Akram acted alone: the FBI’s Dallas field office claimed that there was “no indication” that he worked with anyone else, yet the Greater Manchester Police in Britain on Sunday night arrested two Muslim teenagers as part of their investigation into the hostage-taking incident.

Meanwhile, Malik Faisal Akram’s local Blackburn Muslim Community posted a statement on Facebook that contained nary a word of condemnation for his actions: “Faisal Akram has sadly departed from this temporary world and returned to his Creator. May the Almighty forgive all his sins and bless him with the highest ranks of Paradise. May Allah give strength and patience to his loved ones in dealing with their loss.” Akram’s family, while condemning the attacks, declared that their primary goal was to give him an Islamic funeral: “Obviously our priority will be to get him back to the UK for his funeral prayers although we have been warned it could take weeks.”

The feds will no doubt work with the family to expedite this. The FBI has its priorities, too. But on no one’s priority list is giving the American people any answers as to why this was allowed to happen at all. Malik Faisal Akram should never have been admitted into the United States. The fact that he was is yet another indelible blot on the sorry record of the Biden administration.