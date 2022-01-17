Portland Police Training Manual Calls Antifa 'Dirty Hippies.' The Dirty Hippies Aren't Happy.

Portland’s Antifa terrorist organization is responsible for multiple millions of dollars in damage after members burned, looted, destroyed, intimidated, and assaulted their way through parts of the city in 2020 and 2021. They were also responsible for assassinating a Trump supporter and sending scores of cops to the hospital.

You’d think Portland’s mayor, police chief, and other government apparatchiks would be angry about that, and maybe they were, but now they have discovered something far worse to make them really, really angry. Really.

Mayor Ted Wheeler, who has been chased by the mob multiple times, had his life threatened, and was forced to move because of Antifa threats to burn him and his condo neighbors out of their homes, has ordered an investigation into a “disgusting” image found in a police training manual. The image humorously mocks Antifa. It’s funny.

The Portland mayor said in a statement that he is “disgusted that this offensive content was added to a training presentation for our police officers.” And he added that he is vewy, vewy angwy about the mockery of the Portland Professional Protesters. He said that as soon as he heard about the training manual, he “reached out to Chief Lovell, who shared my deep concern and assured me that a thorough and a complete investigation was underway.”

We’re sad to report that Ted Wheeler’s sense-of-humor bypass surgery was successful and he’s unlikely to have a recurrence.

Recommended: Portland’s a Damned Mess and the Bodies Piling Up Prove It

The supposedly offensive image — a silly meme — depicts Antifa as dirty, patchouli-oil-smelling hippies. It was found during lawsuit discovery, naturally, as lawyers troll training manuals to find something for which to sue the city. Those lawyers undoubtedly will invoke first amendment violations against rioters, which means their fees will be picked up by American taxpayers. You can look it up. You didn’t think the ACLU really works for free, did you?

Antifa had to go out of their way to be offended by the image. It was found on page 110 of a 110-page manual.

The meme reads:

And the Lord said – Woe be unto you, dirty hippy: ‘For thou stinketh of patchouli and BO; For thou talk of Marx, yet know him not; For thou hast bills, yet have not paid; For thou hast dreadlocks and white skin. And so I shall send among you, My humble servants with hat, and bat, That they may christen your heads with hickory. And anoint your faces with pepper spray. And once thou hast been cuffed and stuffed; Once thou has been stitched and bandaged; Perhaps thou shall learn, I’m tired of your s**t.’ Amen.

Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and their comrades in the communist Portland Professional Protester brigades agitated for defunding the police, which led to a $15 million reduction in funding. Then came COVID-19 mandates on top of it all. The result was that scores of officers retired or left mid-career to go to a place that would value their efforts.

The slide is meant as a joke. It’s unlikely to change the way the cops do business, such as kneeling before protesters.

Raw video: Portland police officers kneel with protesters Some of the protesters got up to shake hands, high-five and hug officers https://t.co/mFXomLrE5J — Algernon Fross (@fxp123) June 1, 2020

KOIN News reported it’s unclear “who added the slide or if it was actually ever presented as part of a training session.” The station reports “that the slide could have been created as early as 2018.”

Chief Lovell was scandalized by the meme because it is “contrary to PPB’s values and what we are trying to achieve as an organization.”

One would hope the cares of the law-abiding, productive, and helpful members of the city would be a priority for the City of Portland, instead of concerns for the feelings of chaos-sowing, destructive, and violent dirty hippies.