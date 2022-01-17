Sub Teacher Claims She Was Fired for Not Meowing Back at Student Who Identifies as Feline

A substitute teacher says she was canned for not “identifying” with all of her students, including a young boy who claims to be a cat.

In a TikTok video, a woman going by the handle @crazynamebridgetmichael claims she was let go for not meowing back at a student, who then stormed out of the classroom.

“I’m a sub, and the most important thing we do is take roll, so the school gets paid” the teacher rants. “So, I’m looking at the seating chart as I’m going up and down the rows and marking who’s here and who’s not. I get to the third row and I hear this ‘meow.‘ Uhhh, excuse me?”

The woman goes on to say that a little girl told her that the teacher needs to meow back because the boy identifies as a cat. The substitute jokingly asked if there was a litterbox in the classroom. The boy then stormed off, and the teacher barked at him.

She ends the video by stating that, when she went to the main office to check out for the day, she was told, “We no longer need your services if you can’t identify with all the children in the classroom.”

“I told the lady, I said, ‘I didn’t know cats were considered people. I thought they were pets.”

The video ends after the substitute teacher adds, “another school off my list,” suggesting she has had issues before.