The Morning Briefing: Team Biden Seems Caught Off Guard By Predictable Taliban Tragedy

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. I’m still trying to figure out how the pub cheese got on the ceiling.

It’s been one of those weeks here in the Kruiser Bunker. This weekend may very well involve a bourbon IV drip. That’s probably frowned upon by most medical professionals but I know what works for me. I’m a big believer in being true to myself.

Since January 20, we’ve been subjected to a daily barrage of awful news, brought to us courtesy of the Joe Biden Oval Office Puppet Show. This isn’t a presidency, it’s a national disaster. Biden’s Cabinet meetings should be run by FEMA.

It can be difficult to figure out which firehose of awfulness to focus on during any given news cycle. One of the stories that has been lurking in the background recently is the unmitigated disaster that is our hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan. As with all Biden administration policy, the withdrawal seems like it was thrown together by a bunch of drunks who take all of their cues from MSNBC.

Ari J. Kaufman wrote yesterday about the present state of miserable affairs in the situation:

President Joe Biden’s irresponsible and unnecessary decision to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan is becoming the most predictable travesty of his troubled administration. As anyone who wasn’t playing partisan politics predicted, the Taliban is retaking Afghanistan in an appalling fashion. The rapidly deteriorating situation is a humanitarian and national security tragedy. On Thursday, the Pentagon decided to send troops to help evacuate personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Kabul and also assist at the Kabul airport. Kabul is expected to fall within a month. The Taliban has captured nearly two-thirds of the country, including 10 provincial capitals in the last week, and now Ghazni, one of Afghanistan’s largest cities, strategically situated on the main road between Kabul and Kandahar. While many of us predicted this debacle four months ago, Biden administration officials inexplicably did not believe the collapse would occur so quickly.

Bryan and I were discussing that yesterday — this was all too easily predictable yet Team Biden seems to be caught off-guard by what’s happening with the Taliban. One often wonders if there are ever any functional adults in the room with this administration.

To be sure, many Americans long-ago grew weary of our presence in Afghanistan. That doesn’t mean a hastily-arranged shambles of a retreat was called for.

More from Ari:

Do progressives, libertarians, and isolationists realize that as we demonstrate a lack of will, our enemies are watching? Many yell clichés about “forever wars” but our question is not whether the U.S. will leave a country, but whether it does so responsibly.

Rick had more yesterday about the ongoing mess:

The Biden administration is putting out feelers to the Taliban begging them not to attack our embassy in Kabul and are dangling foreign aid as a bribe. It’s a fitting end to our involvement in a “Forever War” that ended up with the United States bartering with the enemy for a safe exit. The Biden administration is already urging Americans there who are not working for the government to get out while the going is good. There are 1,400 Americans working at our billion-dollar embassy in Kabul and the Biden administration would rather not have a repeat of the Saigon experience where pictures and films showing our evacuation from the U.S. embassy depicted people hanging out of helicopters trying desperately to leave. The images made an indelible mark on many Americans of that generation.

While I was working on the above, this came in from The Wall Street Journal:

KABUL—The Taliban completed the seizure of Kandahar, Afghanistan’s second-largest city and the Islamist movement’s birthplace, and took into custody a warlord who organized the failed defenses of the western city of Herat. Combined with other advances, including the capture of the provincial capital of Helmand, the fall of these two major cities has given the Taliban full control of southern and western Afghanistan, allowing the insurgent movement to pool its forces for a final march on Kabul.

This is yet another mess created by Team Biden for reasons that will probably remain a mystery. Coherent, measured policy simply does not seem to exist for this administration.

Saigon 2.0 may still happen.

Everything Isn’t Awful

PJ Media

Police Work in 2021: When You Don’t Arrest Anyone, No One Gets Hurt

Illegals Are Coming to Do the Jobs Americans Don’t Want to Do–Which Are Most of Them

Congress Must Protect America and American Jobs By Building the Next Air Tanker Fleet in the United States

Capitalist Giant American Express: Capitalism Is Racist

Princess Dish It Out can’t take it. Ilhan Omar’s Office Claims AIPAC Putting Her ‘Life at Risk’ by Criticizing Her

[WATCH] Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Message to Anti-Maskers: ‘Screw Your Freedom’

WHO Scientist Says Chinese Pressured Investigation Team to Drop Lab-Leak Theory

Science Exposes the Roots of Islamic Aggression

What Did San Francisco Expect When It Elected the Progeny of Militant Marxist Terrorists?

Wisconsin Democrat Retires, Opens Door for More GOP Gains

New East Berlin alert. It Begins: California Becomes First State to Require Vaccine or Testing for Teachers and Staff

Biden Administration Begging, Trying to Bribe Taliban Not to Attack Our Billion-Dollar Afghan Embassy

The Sleazeboy hits just keep coming. Hunter Biden Allegedly Caught on Tape Telling Naked Prostitute That Russian Mobsters ‘Have Video of Me’

Let it burn. Facing the Recall Monster, Gov. Newsom Suddenly Sends Police to Oakland

Taliban Savages Demanded We Leave Afghanistan and Biden Obeyed, Putting Americans at Risk

GOP Owns the Libs in Budget Reconciliation Vote-a-Rama Free-for-All

Lightfoot: Radical Mayor Claims ‘It’s Not About Me’ as Rage Grows Over Political Response to Police Officer’s Murder

American ‘Depersonalization’ Is a Threat to the Nation

Townhall Mothership

Supreme Court Blocks Part of New York’s Eviction Moratorium

Larry O: The End of the Father-Daughter Dance

Dr. Nicole Saphier Blasts ‘Myopic’ CDC For Ignoring Natural Immunity: ‘Not Following The Science’

And Now the Left Targets Marijuana as an Enemy of Climate Change

Dems don’t know anything. New Poll Reveals a Stunning Number of Dems Favor Socialism, But Do They Know What It Is?

Scoop: Florida Board of Education to Make Next Move Against Law-Breaking School Districts

No. UPDATE: CA Secretary of State Issues “Print-At-Home” Ballot Guidance

Project Veritas Now Has the New York Times On the Ropes After Court Delivers Huge Win

Gang Members Don’t Seem Bothered By New Jersey Gun Laws

Cam&Co. The Dangers Of Taking Gun Owners For Granted

Mexican Self-Defense Group Fights Back Against Drug Cartel

Is 4 seconds of exercise all you need to see improvement in strength and health?

Report: At least six House Dems are willing to block the infrastructure budget resolution

Does this explain why Moderna is performing better against Delta than Pfizer is?

‘March of the Karens’: New York Times Magazine reveals that every white woman could be a Karen

American Academy of Pediatrics says there are no studies supporting the concern that masking impedes children’s language development

Brit Hume NOT confident the Biden admin’s current Afghanistan strategy will stop the Taliban

VIP

The Most Troubling Poll Ever Spells Doom for Our Nation

FDA Set to Approve COVID Vaccine Booster Shots for Certain People

Biden Blaming OPEC for High Gas Prices Is a Shameless Sham

GOLD Five O’Clock Somewhere with Kruiser, Preston, VodkaPundit – Replay Available

GOLD Journalists Care More About Box Checking Than Societal Advancement

Around the Interwebz

Gina Carano Reveals Details About First Project Since ‘The Mandalorian’; Actress Will Star In Revenge Thriller Scripted By ‘The Hitcher’ Writer Eric Red

July saw highest number of illegal border crossings in 21 years

The Quest to Recreate a Lost and ‘Terrifying’ Medieval Mead

The 25 Best Cities for Surviving a Zombie Apocalypse in 2021

Reduct This

Drama Queen? This Van Thinks It's Big Enough to Beep While Backing Up: https://t.co/YAcIManDMf pic.twitter.com/pRzB7nx22b — Reductress (@Reductress) August 12, 2021

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Tunes

America falters when she doesn’t mock the British enough.