Biden Administration Begging and Trying to Bribe the Taliban Not to Attack Our Billion-Dollar Afghan Embassy

The Biden administration is putting out feelers to the Taliban begging them not to attack our embassy in Kabul and are dangling foreign aid as a bribe.

It’s a fitting end to our involvement in a “Forever War” that ended up with the United States bartering with the enemy for a safe exit.

The Biden administration is already urging Americans there who are not working for the government to get out while the going is good.

There are 1400 Americans working at our billion-dollar embassy in Kabul and the Biden administration would rather not have a repeat of the Saigon experience where pictures and films showing our evacuation from the U.S. embassy depicted people hanging out of helicopters trying desperately to leave. The images made an indelible mark on many Americans of that generation.

That won’t happen as long as Biden and the Americans can toss a few billion dollars in aid toward the Taliban.

