Another Lost Laptop? Explicit Video Shows Hunter Biden Claiming Russian Mobsters 'Have Videos of Me'

Imagine, if you will, that during Trump’s presidency, that a sex video leaked showing one of his kids (it doesn’t matter which one) drugged out in a Vegas hotel room with a prostitute.

Big news, right?

What if in that same video, Trump’s kid told the prostitute that Russians “have videos of me doing crazy f***ing sex!” because a Russian drug dealer had stolen his laptop.

Even bigger news, right? For years, Democrats claimed that Trump was a puppet of Putin, possibly because of dirt he may have had on Trump. The theory that Trump was “compromised” by Russia prevails to this day. Yet, no evidence of any collusion or blackmail or any other absurd theory linking Trump to Russia has ever been proven, despite the wide-ranging investigations.

Yet, on Wednesday, the Daily Mail published a video showing, not one of Trump’s kids, but Joe Biden’s son Hunter, drugged out in a Vegas hotel room with a naked prostitute and telling her that he lost another laptop (making three total) with compromising photos, videos, and texts, and worrying that the Russians are trying to blackmail him. Here’s a partial transcript:

HUNTER: ‘So anyway, and they had kicked everybody out. And they had cleaned up the entire place, everything ok? And they were getting ready to leave, and I woke up. And there was this Russian 35-year-old, really nice, pure brunette. ‘[Inaudible] I don’t know how long. She refused to leave until they – she refused to leave and they wouldn’t call an ambulance. And they didn’t know whether I was dead or not, at first. PROSTITUTE: ‘ They couldn’t just come over and check [inaudible]’ HUNTER: ‘They checked to see if I was breathing. When I finally showed signs of breath, at first I wasn’t breathing, I was in the fu**ing pool face down, they don’t know how long. ‘And she told me that they don’t, they were like ‘we thought we’d get everybody out, because you know we didn’t want, if we had to call, we didn’t want everybody…’ And she went no. They demanded that [inaudible] ‘Two months before… [inaudible] PROSTITUTE:‘Continue with the story please.’ HUNTER: ‘Anyway my computer, I had taken tons of like, just left like that cam on. And he would always put in a passcode and all that, you know what I mean? It was fu**ing crazy sh*t. And somebody stole it during that period of time. He did all this kind of like pretend search and sh*t. ‘The last thing he sent me was $2,000 worth of stuff in an Uber and he sent me a [inaudible] with the Uber, and I had to send the money to a cash app or something….just waiting. PROSTITUTE:‘…In Las Vegas [inaudible]’ HUNTER: ‘I think he’s the one that stole my computer. I think the three of them, the three guys that were like a little, like group. The dealer and his two guys, I took them everywhere. Fu**ing everywhere, crazy out of your mind sh*t. ‘The Russian [inaudible] she’d walk out with a fu**ing bathing suit in her hand. ‘They have videos of me doing this. They have videos of me doing crazy fu**ing sex fu**ing, you know. PROSTITUTE: ‘How long ago did this happen?’ HUNTER: ‘Summer.’ PROSTITUTE: ‘So it would have been out already if they-‘ HUNTER: ‘No no no, because my dad [inaudible] running for president. He is, he is, he is. I talk about it all the time. If they do, he also knows I make like a gazillion dollars.’ PROSTITUTE: ‘They’d try to blackmail you?’ HUNTER: ‘Yeah in some way yeah.’

And yet, where is the American media? Where’s all the media coverage about “the president’s son worried about being blackmailed by Russia.”

Related(?): Biden: Russia Can Have a New Pipeline, but America Can’t

I can’t find any. CNN? Nope. MSNBC? Nope. Heck, even Fox News hasn’t touched it yet. After years of chasing and endlessly covering fake Trump scandals, a bombshell video like this apparently hasn’t merited the attention of the American media.