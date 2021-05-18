Biden: Russia Can Have a New Pipeline, but America Can't

Tell me again, who’s the Russian agent in the White House?

For four years just about every Democrat who got within spitting distance of a microphone accused Donald Trump of being Putin’s stooge at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

The Mueller report disproved that. Facts didn’t matter. The Democrats, and the cable nets and their gasbag hosts went right along nesting one lie inside another, inside another.

Now Trump is out, Joe Biden is in. Trump had approved the Keystone XL Pipeline, which would have united Canada and the United States and enhanced both countries’ energy security, which enhances national security.

Biden nixed that pipeline with an executive order on his first day in office.

Environment czar John Kerry famously told the workers Biden had summarily laid off to go get jobs making solar panels.

But Kerry knew those are not made by free Americans, but by slaves in China.

Was Kerry telling American workers to enslave themselves to Xi, or merely telling them that he and Biden would condemn them to having to economically compete with slave labor — because Biden wasn’t about to rescind his Keystone cancellation?

Biden said he’d be tougher on Russia than Trump was.

Like many things Biden said during the campaign, such as that he’s a political moderate, that’s not turning out to be the case. Axios reports he’s waiving objections to a Russian pipeline to Germany.

The Biden administration will waive sanctions on the corporate entity and CEO overseeing the construction of Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline into Germany, according to two sources briefed on the decision. Why it matters: The decision indicates the Biden administration is not willing to compromise its relationship with Germany over this pipeline, and underscores the difficulties President Biden faces in matching actions to rhetoric on a tougher approach to Russia.

And:

Between the lines: This planned move also sets up a bizarre situation in which the Biden administration will be sanctioning ships involved in the building of Nord Stream 2 but refusing to sanction the actual company in charge of the project.

And:

The big picture: As Axios has previously reported, the completion of Nord Stream 2 would be a huge geopolitical win for Putin and give him substantial new leverage in Europe.

The geopolitics of this are not good. When you link it up to Biden’s decision to cancel the Keystone and begin strangling U.S. energy production on federal lands, it’s even worse.

Again, who’s the Russian stooge in the White House? The president who made America energy independent and always prioritized America’s interests around the globe, or the president who returned America to energy dependence, killed an international pipeline that would have benefited America and Canada, cut American energy production, and then empowered Putin?