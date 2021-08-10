The Morning Briefing: AOC Needs a Shrink for Her Disturbing January 6 Fetish

Top O’ the Briefing

AOC Gets More Insane By the Day

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. I think Naked Roof Cello was the weirdest of the new Olympic events.

I have always been one of those Americans. A little loud about it at times. Probably not the kind of guy you want to walk around with while you’re in Paris. An America who is quite comfortable with us having nice things because I truly believed that we’ve jockeyed ourselves into a position to have them.

Lately, however, I get the feeling that fate and the universe don’t see things like that anymore. Maybe God has even given up on us. I certainly hope that’s not the case, but I have been reading the news this past year.

Naturally, I blame the Democrats.

If ever anyone could get God to stop looking with favor upon this great land it would be the current crop of Dems here in the Republic.

I specifically wonder just what in the hell we ever did to deserve the scourge that is America’s Dumbest Bartender, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Seriously Calgon, make it go away.

AOC won’t shut up about her allegedly harrowing experiences on January 6, 2021. The story becomes more overwrought and fantastical with each retelling. AOC’s reaction to the day has become a national embarrassment.

Kevin had a story yesterday about Congresswoman Ditz’s latest January 6 insanity:

What better way to get the focus off of the mounting pile of voter fraud evidence, the perpetual violence wrought by Antifa, and the softening of Biden’s brain than to play the victim card on a crime that never came close to happening? In a video obtained by Project Veritas, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez creepily tries to “sexualize” January 6, while also tying it to white supremacy and patriarchy. No mention of guns, the Proud Boys, or anti-vaxxers in this fantasy. Perhaps she is saving those boogeymen for the sequel. “That attack on the Capitol, white supremacy and patriarchy are very linked in a lot of ways. There’s a lot of sexualizing of that violence. And I didn’t think that I was just going to be killed. I thought other things were going to happen to me as well,” Ocasio-Cortez says in the video.

CNN’s Dana Bash goes onto ask AOC if she thought she was going to be raped, and she said she did.

Clarifying: absolutely nothing happened to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021. In the seven months since then, she continues to act as if she were one of the first to land at Normandy on D-Day. It’s not just embarrassing, it’s disgusting. She’s disgusting. Her January 6 fetish has become pathological.

America may be in a bit of a downward spiral right now, but the country deserves better than to have a commie charlatan like AOC stinking up the House of Representatives.

Let’s work on being better.

Everything Isn’t Awful

he already has his ducks in a row at such a young age pic.twitter.com/4zPw0OD6DL — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) August 7, 2021

