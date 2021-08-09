Forbidden Photos of Obama's COVID Superspreader Birthday Extravaganza Surface

Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party bash, which was allegedly scaled down after criticism, was supposed to be a secret affair, as guests were instructed not to take photos and/or share them.

Well, some people didn’t listen.

Rapper Trap Beckham, his manager TJ Chapman, and singer Erykah Badu managed to sneak a few photos of the star-studded event to social media, only to be forced to delete them later.

“Had to delete everything due to the rules,” Beckham explained. “It was epic for sure. If any videos surface it’s going viral. He danced the whole time. Nobody ever seen Obama like this before.”

Indeed, the photos have gone viral… and we can clearly see why there was a photo ban from looking at them:

Do you see what I see? Or, should I say, what I don’t see?

No face masks. No social distancing. Just your typical swanky birthday party, with high-priced food and entertainment, attended by those who think the rules don’t apply to them. While the rest of us are being told to wear a mask “even if you’re vaccinated,” the attendees at Obama’s party apparently live in a CDC-restriction-free bubble. The Delta variant clearly doesn’t concern these guests, who care more about catching the Obama variant.

Rumored guests include Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks, George Clooney, Jennifer Hudson, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Bradley Cooper, Don Cheadle, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Bruce Springsteen, and Steven Colbert. John Kerry also allegedly flew to the party on his private jet, but that report has been denied.

This is hardly the first time left-wing COVID hypocrisy has struck. Last year, despite COVID restrictions against large gatherings, BLM and other protests for “social justice” were given exceptions to the rules.