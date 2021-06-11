The Morning Briefing: Democrats Are Finally Noticing That Ilhan Omar Is a Terrorist-Sympathizing, Anti-Semitic Loon

Top O’ the Briefing

The Democrats are generally a hive mind. Dissension in the ranks isn’t tolerated over there in Dem Land, especially in the parts of it that are controlled by Nancy Pelosi. That’s why it has been a bit of a shock to see how much Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her Squad get away with.

Well, all but one of them.

Minnesota’s Ilhan Omar is so rabidly anti-Semitic that she prompted action by House Democrats to address it when she hadn’t even been in office for two months. Bear in mind that most Democrats have a fair amount of anti-Semitism coursing through them so it has to be really over the top if they take offense.

The hateful terrorist sympathizer is at it again, going so far over the line that Granny Boxwine and Co. have had to respond.

Matt has the story:

On Thursday, senior Democratic leaders issued a unified statement denouncing comments made by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) earlier this week when she equated so-called “crimes against humanity” by the United States and Israel to “unthinkable atrocities” by the Taliban and Hamas.

Here’s what got the ball rolling:

We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity. We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban. I asked @SecBlinken where people are supposed to go for justice. pic.twitter.com/tUtxW5cIow — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) June 7, 2021

That’s right, this psychopath sees no difference between Hamas, the Taliban, and the country whose constitution she’s taken an oath to defend and uphold.

That was a bit too much for most of her Democratic colleagues.

More from Matt:

“Drawing false equivalencies between democracies like the U.S. and Israel and groups that engage in terrorism like Hamas and the Taliban foments prejudice and undermines progress toward a future of peace and security for all,” read the statement from Nancy Pelosi and five other House Democrat leaders. “We welcome the clarification by Congresswoman Omar that there is no moral equivalency between the U.S. and Israel and Hamas and the Taliban.”

Could this mean that the Democrats aren’t lost forever?!? Probably not. The party has been moving Squad-ward for a long time, it’s going to get there soon.

Speaking of the Squad, the wretchedly awful Rashida Tlaib rushed to Omar’s defense and claimed that “freedom of speech doesn’t exist for Muslim women in Congress.” Apparently, the congresswoman doesn’t read very well. If she did, she’d understand that Pelosi’s statement didn’t say Ilhan Omar didn’t have the right to express her opinion, it said that the opinion was wrong.

The Squad chicks should probably toughen up a bit if they want to continue being controversial loudmouths.

And un-American terrorist sympathizers.

