Biden Administration Announces Decision on Vaccinations at Federal Buildings

The Biden administration is steering clear of the controversy over vaccinations being required to work in some plants and offices. The Safer Federal Workforce task force is recommending that everyone gets vaccinated but will not compel individuals to get jabbed as a condition of working in a federal building.

“At present, COVID-19 vaccination should generally not be a pre-condition for employees or contractors at executive departments and agencies to work in-person in Federal buildings, on Federal lands, and in other settings as required by their job duties,” the guidance reads.

The guidance also states that employees will not be required to disclose whether or not they’ve been vaccinated. But if employees volunteer the information that they’re not vaccinated, they will have to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

